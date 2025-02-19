Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges

Ichsan Ali
February 19, 2025 | 6:21 pm
President Prabowo Subianto salutes the audience during a gathering with justices at the Supreme Court in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto salutes the audience during a gathering with justices at the Supreme Court in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Wednesday that many judges assigned across Indonesia are forced to live in rented accommodations due to a lack of state-provided housing.

Addressing the issue, Prabowo pledged quick action while urging judges to uphold integrity and professionalism despite these challenging conditions.

"I have received information that many judges do not have official residences and are staying in boarding houses. This is unacceptable," Prabowo said during an annual gathering at the Supreme Court in Jakarta.

In a moment that signaled urgency, he turned to ask whether the finance minister was present at the event, seemingly implying that he wanted immediate action on the matter.

"On behalf of the Indonesian people, I encourage all judges to maintain integrity and uphold justice for all, without exception," the president added.

Indonesia has around 7,700 judges working across 38 provinces with a rotation system to maintain their impartiality.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice Sunarto reported that the Supreme Court had resolved 30,908 cases throughout 2024, marking a 12.95 percent increase from the previous year.

According to Sunarto, the figure represents 99.26 percent of all cases handled by the Supreme Court last year.

"The Supreme Court has maintained a productivity rate of over 99 percent for the past five years," Sunarto said. He also noted that 99.17 percent of cases received Supreme Court rulings within the three-month deadline.

#Politics
