Prabowo Pushes for Food Storage at Village Level to Tackle Inflation

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
December 9, 2024 | 9:17 pm
President Prabowo Subianto meets Japan-Indonesia Association delegates at the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 6, 2024. (antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
President Prabowo Subianto meets Japan-Indonesia Association delegates at the State Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 6, 2024. (antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto said that achieving food self-sufficiency is a central strategy for controlling inflation in Indonesia. Speaking at a coordination meeting on inflation control at the Home Affairs Ministry in Jakarta on Monday, Prabowo emphasized that food security should extend to the sub-district level.

“Food self-sufficiency is key—every village should have its own food storage,” Prabowo said, describing this as a long-term national strategy.

Prabowo also acknowledged the country's success in keeping national inflation below 3 percent despite global uncertainties, calling this an achievement to be grateful for. "We should be thankful that our inflation rate is below 3%. It is an accomplishment," he stated.

In November 2024, year-on-year inflation was 1.55 percent, well below the government's target of 2.5 percent.

Additionally, the president praised the nationwide simultaneous planting initiative, which supports the government's broader strategy to enhance national food resilience. He expressed optimism about Indonesia's ability to face economic challenges and urged ministries and regional governments to continue innovating in their efforts to control inflation.

"Let’s continue. We are grateful that inflation is under control, but the key is production. I am optimistic that we can overcome challenges if we approach them responsibly,” Prabowo concluded.

Separately, Deputy of Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto outlined the Ministry’s strategy to support President Prabowo's goal of achieving food self-sufficiency at the regional level. Bima explained that the Ministry is coordinating with local governments to allocate budgets for agricultural programs, land development, and irrigation systems to ensure food security.

“To achieve food self-sufficiency, we are coordinating with local governments, at least to allocate budgets for activities conducted by agricultural instructors,” Bima said.

Bima added that the Home Affairs Ministry is also working with regional governments to ensure the provision of land, agricultural supplies, and infrastructure for irrigation.

“This intervention starts at the local level, coordinated with all stakeholders. This is something unique to Indonesia,” Bima said.

Chief of Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan outlined Indonesia’s food security goals for 2025, which include halting imports of key food commodities such as rice, sugar, salt, and corn for animal feed.

By 2025, Indonesia plans to meet domestic demand for these commodities through local production. The target includes 2.6 million tons of domestic sugar production, 2.25 million tons of consumption salt, and 16.68 million tons of corn, with the surplus expected to be exported. Domestic rice production is projected to reach 32 million tons, surpassing the national requirement of around 31 million tons, thus ensuring Indonesia’s self-sufficiency.

