Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is set to receive the highest honorary medal from the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama Yang Amat Dihormati (DK), during his state visit on Wednesday.

The award will be presented by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.

According to Yusuf Permana, Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media at the Presidential Secretariat, the ceremony is part of President Prabowo’s official itinerary in Brunei.

“This honor represents the Sultanate of Brunei’s highest form of respect for a head of state or world leader who has significantly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations,” Yusuf said.

President Prabowo arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan at around 10:20 a.m. local time, after departing from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 7:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting between the Indonesian and Bruneian delegations.

Following the meeting and medal presentation, the Sultan will host a state luncheon in honor of President Prabowo and his entourage at the palace.

Yusuf noted that the meeting aims to broaden cooperation across various strategic sectors, reinforcing more than four decades of strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During his visit to Bandar Seri Begawan, President Prabowo is accompanied by several ministers from the Red and White Cabinet, including Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Community Empowerment Minister Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding, Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

President Prabowo is scheduled to return to Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon after completing all official agendas in Brunei Darussalam.

