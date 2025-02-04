Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
May 14, 2025 | 12:18 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (left) returns the salute of several officials who saw him off before his departure to Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam, at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (BPMI Presidential Secretariat/BPMI Presidential Secretariat)
President Prabowo Subianto (left) returns the salute of several officials who saw him off before his departure to Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam, at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (BPMI Presidential Secretariat/BPMI Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is set to receive the highest honorary medal from the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama Yang Amat Dihormati (DK), during his state visit on Wednesday.

The award will be presented by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.

According to Yusuf Permana, Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media at the Presidential Secretariat, the ceremony is part of President Prabowo’s official itinerary in Brunei.

“This honor represents the Sultanate of Brunei’s highest form of respect for a head of state or world leader who has significantly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations,” Yusuf said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

President Prabowo arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan at around 10:20 a.m. local time, after departing from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 7:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting between the Indonesian and Bruneian delegations.

Following the meeting and medal presentation, the Sultan will host a state luncheon in honor of President Prabowo and his entourage at the palace.

Yusuf noted that the meeting aims to broaden cooperation across various strategic sectors, reinforcing more than four decades of strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During his visit to Bandar Seri Begawan, President Prabowo is accompanied by several ministers from the Red and White Cabinet, including Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Community Empowerment Minister Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding, Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

President Prabowo is scheduled to return to Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon after completing all official agendas in Brunei Darussalam.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

 President Prabowo Subianto will receive the highest honorary medal from the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.
Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)
Business May 6, 2025 | 9:09 am

Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)

 Prabowo revealed that the assets to be managed by Danantara have now exceeded US$1 trillion, equivalent to approximately Rp 16,400 trillion.
Hotels in Yogyakarta Report Declining Occupancy Rates
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 10:38 am

Hotels in Yogyakarta Report Declining Occupancy Rates

 Other tourist destinations such as Malang and Bali are also reporting declining hotel occupancy rates.
President Prabowo Approves Rempang as a Transmigration Area
News Mar 25, 2025 | 8:55 am

President Prabowo Approves Rempang as a Transmigration Area

 President Prabowo Subianto has approved the designation of Rempang Island in the Riau Archipelago as a transmigration area.
President Prabowo prays for the Garuda National Team's success in facing Australia
News Mar 20, 2025 | 4:00 pm

President Prabowo prays for the Garuda National Team's success in facing Australia

 President Prabowo Subianto prayed for the Indonesian national football team to achieve the best results in their match against Australia.
Pandawara Group Meets President Prabowo to Discuss Waste Issues
News Mar 11, 2025 | 2:53 pm

Pandawara Group Meets President Prabowo to Discuss Waste Issues

 A group of environmental activists called the Pandawara Group visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to meet with President Prabowo.
Minister Bahlil Reveals Issues in 3-kg LPG Distribution that Undermine Rp 87T Gov’t Subsidy
Business Feb 4, 2025 | 4:51 pm

Minister Bahlil Reveals Issues in 3-kg LPG Distribution that Undermine Rp 87T Gov’t Subsidy

 The requirement to purchase 3-kg LPG using an ID card remains in place to track buyers and prevent illegal resales.

The Latest

BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
Business 46 minutes ago

BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush

 Bank Indonesia expects retail sales to drop by 6.9% in April 2025, following a spike during Ramadan and Idulfitri holidays.
AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI
Business 1 hours ago

AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI

 Microsoft lays off 6,000 workers as part of a broader shift towards AI investments and restructuring.
Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping
News 1 hours ago

Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping

 The Environment Ministry issued a stern warning to 343 city and regency governments regarding waste management.
Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace

 Pope Leo XIV takes over Vatican’s social media with a peace message, reviving @Pontifex accounts after Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy.
Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

 President Prabowo Subianto will receive the highest honorary medal from the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
1
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
2
Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?
3
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
4
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
5
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED