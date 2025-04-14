Prabowo Receives Rare Personal Welcome from Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Jakarta. In a rare display of personal diplomacy, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan personally welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto upon his arrival at Marka Military Airport in Amman on Sunday. In an exceptional gesture, the Jordanian monarch even drove the state car himself to escort President Prabowo to his hotel.

Such a move is highly uncommon in diplomatic protocol, where heads of state typically delegate ceremonial roles. The two leaders sat side by side in the front seats, underscoring their longstanding personal friendship.

President Prabowo and King Abdullah II share a deep bond dating back to their youth, when both attended the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. Prabowo later led Indonesia’s elite Special Forces (Kopassus), while King Abdullah II once commanded Jordan’s special forces.

Jordan marks the final stop on President Prabowo’s recent tour of the Middle East, which included visits to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar.

Advertisement

Upon entering Jordanian airspace, the Presidential Aircraft PK-GRD was escorted by two Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets. At the airport, President Prabowo was welcomed with full state honors, including a joint inspection of troops alongside King Abdullah II, who then personally invited him into the state vehicle.

The primary objective of Prabowo’s visit is to advocate for peaceful solutions to the conflict in Gaza, including the potential evacuation of Palestinian civilians to Indonesia. Beyond humanitarian efforts, he is also aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation with key strategic partners in the region.

Accompanying President Prabowo on his visit to Jordan were several members of the Red and White Cabinet, including Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, and Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: