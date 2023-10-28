Prabowo Registers as Presidential Candidate with Running Mate Gibran

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka formally submitted their registration documents at the General Election Commission (KPU) office in Jakarta on Wednesday, the final day of the registration period. During their journey to the KPU from Suropati Park, the duo used an armored vehicle called Maung.

Prabowo and Gibran donned matching blue shirts. "It symbolizes a sense of coolness, calmness, peace, and joy," Prabowo said.

Accompanying Prabowo and Gibran on their way to the KPU were several leaders of political parties affiliated with the Forward Indonesia Coalition. These party leaders also traveled in Maung vehicles during the journey to the KPU.

Throughout their journey to the KPU, Prabowo and Gibran were joined by hundreds of supporters and sympathizers from diverse backgrounds who lined the streets.

Advertisement

"Prabowo-Gibran... Prabowo-Gibran, one round victory," chanted the supporters in front of the KPU building.

Maung is a tactical vehicle with a capacity of four people and a 4x4 drive system produced by the state-owned defense company Pindad in Bandung.

The KPU set the registration period for presidential and vice-presidential candidate pairs from October 19 to 25.

Next, the KPU will declare the presidential/vice-presidential candidate pairs as participants in the 2024 general elections on November 13, 2023. The drawing of candidate pair numbers will take place on November 14, 2023.

Previously, two other pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mohammad Mahfud MD, had registered at the KPU on the first day of registration.

Anies and Muhaimin came to the KPU in a classic car, while Ganjar and Mahfud rode an open-bed semi-truck.

Gibran assured Prabowo of his full support, jokingly telling the defense minister in front of the supporters at the Indonesia Arena, Senayan sports complex, in Central Jakarta: "Don't worry, Mr. Prabowo, I'm here now."

Gibran elaborated that the various initiatives led by his father, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, have propelled Indonesia. In the event of their election, he and Prabowo intend to further improve and expand upon these programs.

"Our primary mission is to persist in refining programs that cater to the needs of young people, millennials, Generation Z, and santri (Muslim students) in Islamic boarding schools; we stand firmly behind them," Gibran affirmed.

Furthermore, Gibran unveiled several flagship programs for the 2024 presidential race, such as an endowment fund for Islamic boarding schools, various microbusiness credits and millennial startups, family subsidies under the Family Hope Program, senior citizen healthcare insurance, children's health insurance, and efforts to combat stunting.

"We will add micro startup credit for innovative and technology-based millennial businesses. Later, I will add KIS Lansia (health insurance for the elderly). There is one more, but I'll let my wife handle it because it concerns mothers and children, the Healthy Child Card for stunting prevention," he added.

Gibran also shared his program for the downstream policy, which focuses on the processing of raw minerals.

"In addition, we must not forget the downstream processing of mining, agriculture, and fisheries commodities. This is mandatory. Green and sustainable economics are important," he emphasized.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: