Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 3, 2025 | 9:58 pm
A student shows the government-aided lunch at a middle school in Ternate, North Maluku, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)
A student shows the government-aided lunch at a middle school in Ternate, North Maluku, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)

Jakarta. The Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Secretary-General Ahmad Muzani said President Prabowo Subianto has reviewed and acknowledged complaints regarding the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program, which has recently drawn significant public attention.

Among the concerns raised were delays in food distribution in several areas and complaints about the small portions of side dishes, which some deemed inadequate and inconsistent with the program's standards.

“These notes include delays in some areas, and there were also concerns about small side dish portions. He has been closely monitoring all feedback and comments from the public regarding this program,” Muzani said after meeting Prabowo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

Muzani said President Prabowo is taking these complaints seriously and is committed to addressing them promptly. The president recognizes the program's importance and the high level of public scrutiny it has attracted.

“He considers all the feedback and views from the public as valuable input to improve the implementation of this nutritious lunch program, which has garnered widespread public attention,” Muzani added.

MPR Chairman Ahmad Muzani speaks to reporters after meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (ANTARA FOTO/Galih Pradipta).

Earlier that day, President Prabowo conducted a surprise inspection of the MBG program in East Jakarta. Accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, he visited SD Negeri 05 Jati Elementary School and TK Negeri 02 Kindergarten in Pulo Gadung to observe the program firsthand.

The inspection continued at a food production facility at the Nutritional Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Rawamangun, East Jakarta. During his visit, Prabowo engaged with staff and cooks in the communal kitchen to ensure the program was being carried out according to expectations.

The Free Nutritious Meals program, officially launched on Jan. 6, aims to provide healthy meals to nearly 83 million students and expectant mothers nationwide. It was a cornerstone of Prabowo's campaign during last year’s presidential election and remains a key focus of his Merah Putih Cabinet.

Indonesia has allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.3 billion) in state funds for the program in 2025. The initiative aims to combat malnutrition and reduce the country’s national stunting rate, which stood at 21.5 percent in 2023.

