Prabowo Responds to Criticism Over 'Bloated' Cabinet at Gerindra's 17th Anniversary

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 15, 2025 | 6:26 pm
President and Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the party’s 17th anniversary celebration at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The event carried the theme "Endless Struggle." (ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President and Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the party's 17th anniversary celebration at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The event carried the theme "Endless Struggle." (ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Bogor. President Prabowo Subianto addressed criticism of his 109-member "Red and White Cabinet," which has been labeled as "bloated." Prabowo’s cabinet is the largest since 1966, when Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, formed an administration with 132 ministers.

“There are 'smart' people saying this cabinet is too big, too bloated,” Prabowo said during his speech at the Gerindra Party’s 17th-anniversary celebration at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday.

Prabowo declined to engage further with the criticism, instead emphasizing his focus on policies and programs that benefit the public.

“I don’t care what they call me, what matters is the results,” he stated.

Prabowo also compared Indonesia’s cabinet structure to that of Timor-Leste, a neighboring country with a population of nearly 2 million—smaller than Bogor Regency—yet having a cabinet of 28 ministers.

“Timor-Leste has a population of less than 2 million, smaller than Bogor Regency, and their cabinet consists of 28 ministers,” he noted.

Furthermore, he defended the size of his cabinet by comparing Indonesia’s vast geography to that of the European Union, which consists of 27 countries, each with its own ministers and high-ranking officials.

“Indonesia is as big as Europe. Europe has 27 countries, each with 27 finance ministers, 27 interior ministers, and 27 military chiefs,” he said.

Gerindra's 17th Anniversary Celebration

Gerindra Party’s 17th-anniversary event at SICC was attended by members of the Red and White Cabinet and leaders of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

According to Beritasatu.com, the venue was already crowded by 7:30 a.m., with several ministers arriving early. Most wore white outfits, a signature color of President Prabowo.

Among the ministers in attendance were Chief Security Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan, Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Human Rights and Justice Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid, and Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana. Several deputy ministers were also present.

Leaders of the ruling coalition parties in attendance included Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia, National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin), Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh, and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) President Ahmad Syaikhu.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) was represented by its Central Executive Board (DPP) Chairman Said Abdullah and Treasurer Olly Dondokambey, as party leader Megawati Soekarnoputri was unable to attend.

Additionally, newly elected Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi and newly elected North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution were seen at the event.

