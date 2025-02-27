Prabowo, SBY Join Regional Leaders at Military-Style Retreat in Magelang

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 27, 2025 | 12:00 pm
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi (front left) and Maluku Governor Sherly Laos (front right) dress in military uniforms during the regional leaders' retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi (front left) and Maluku Governor Sherly Laos (front right) dress in military uniforms during the regional leaders' retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesia’s sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), are set to attend a retreat with hundreds of regional deputy heads on the sixth day of the event at the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) complex in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday.

The retreat for regional heads began on Friday, Feb. 21. However, today, deputy governors, deputy regents, and deputy mayors from across Indonesia are joining the program. They will participate alongside regional heads until the retreat concludes on Friday, Feb. 28.

Participants were seen entering the Akmil complex through the Sapta Marga gate around 8:30 p.m., dressed in reserve componentuniforms and marching in formation with their respective platoons. Their arrival was symbolically marked with flower garlands presented by Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto and Akmil Governor Maj. Gen. TNI Arnold Aristoteles Paplapna Ritiauw.

President Prabowo is scheduled to deliver guidance to all participants today, while former President SBY will share insights with regional heads and their deputies. According to the Home Affairs Ministry's schedule, SBY will give a presentation from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., moderated by Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian. Later, Prabowo will lead the sunset parade from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m., followed by a farewell dinner at Rukan Husen from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Members of the Red and White Cabinet will also address the retreat, including Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid, Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya. Other speakers include Cooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo, Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi, National Nutrition Agency Head Dadan Hindayana, Presidential Communications Office Head Hasan Nasbi, and Presidential Chief of Staff AM Putranto.

