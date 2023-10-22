Sunday, October 22, 2023
Prabowo Set to Reveal Running Mate, Gibran and Erick Among Options

Ahmad Shoim
October 22, 2023 | 7:04 pm
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, right, attends a ceremony to commemorate the National Muslim Student (Santri) Day with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir at Heroes Statue Square in Surabaya, East Java, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, right, attends a ceremony to commemorate the National Muslim Student (Santri) Day with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir at Heroes Statue Square in Surabaya, East Java, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)

Surabaya. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is poised to announce his running mate on Monday, and two potential nominees are under consideration.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has received a formal nomination as the vice-presidential candidate from the Golkar Party, a key member of the Prabowo coalition.

Meanwhile, the National Mandate Party, also part of the coalition, has consistently recommended State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir for the vice-presidential position.

Prabowo has confirmed that both Gibran and Erick will be presented during the announcement. 

"God willing, we will make the declaration tomorrow in Jakarta. [Gibran and Erick] will be invited," he said during a visit to Surabaya.

Prabowo, who currently serves as the defense minister in the Jokowi government, is the last of the three presidential candidates to announce a running mate, and he has just three days left to register with the General Election Commission (KPU).

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, officially registered themselves with the KPU on Thursday. Subsequently, rival candidate Ganjar Pranowo chose Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud as his running mate and confirmed their pairing with the KPU also on Thursday.

