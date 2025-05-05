Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
May 7, 2025 | 1:58 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto and American billionaire Bill Gates check on the government-aided meal rollout at the SDN Jati 03 elementary school in Pulo Gadung, Jakarta, on May 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ferlian Septa Wahyusa)
President Prabowo Subianto and American billionaire Bill Gates check on the government-aided meal rollout at the SDN Jati 03 elementary school in Pulo Gadung, Jakarta, on May 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ferlian Septa Wahyusa)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto took American billionaire Bill Gates to a local elementary school to show his signature free meal program on Wednesday.

The technocrat, who founded the Gates Foundation, is currently in Jakarta in hopes of expanding his organization's Southeast Asian footprint. The Gates Foundation has largely contributed to Indonesia's healthcare, particularly on vaccine production. As part of his visit, Prabowo took Gates to the SDN Jati 03 elementary school in Pulo Gadung.

Since the beginning of the year, the Prabowo government has been dishing out countless trays of free daily meals aimed at improving the children's nutritional intake. Dadan Hindayana, who leads the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), told reporters that Gates was impressed by the school-feeding program. 

"Mr. Bill Gates really appreciated and was impressed by what we have done. He also underlined the importance of nutritional intake, particularly for expectant mothers and toddlers," Dadan said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

Bill Gates did not make a direct comment on the site. However, the government claimed that the Gates Foundation would continue to back Indonesia's health programs.

"The Health Ministry will further discuss Bill Gates' support because the foundation's support mainly focuses on health programs. However, a nutritious meal is one of Gates' concerns," Dadan said.

Prabowo's free meal program aims to feed over 82.9 million people, including school students and expectant mothers, daily. Earlier that day, Gates had gone to Jakarta's Merdeka Palace for a meeting with Indonesian ministers and philanthropists. Prabowo at the time revealed that the Gates Foundation had provided Indonesia $159 million in grants since 2009. 

Read More:
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

 Prabowo takes Bill Gates to a local elementary school to show his signature free meal program.
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

 Danantara plans to allocate up to 2.5 percent of its divident payout ratio to this philantropic arm.
Prabowo Claims 99.99% Success Rate for Meal Program, Plans to Meet Bill Gates
News May 5, 2025 | 7:46 pm

Prabowo Claims 99.99% Success Rate for Meal Program, Plans to Meet Bill Gates

 Prabowo claims Bill Gates will announce his support for the Herculean free meal program.

The Latest

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java
News 37 minutes ago

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

 As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage.
Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope
News 1 hours ago

Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope

 Assuming no winner is found, the Vatican said black smoke could be expected out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m. local time.
Ahmad Dhani Ordered to Apologize for Mocking Naturalized Players, Insulting Musician
News 2 hours ago

Ahmad Dhani Ordered to Apologize for Mocking Naturalized Players, Insulting Musician

 Dhani, who turns 53 later this month, has been no stranger to controversy since entering politics.
Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

 Prabowo takes Bill Gates to a local elementary school to show his signature free meal program.
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

 Danantara plans to allocate up to 2.5 percent of its divident payout ratio to this philantropic arm.
News Index

Most Popular

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
1
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
2
ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War
3
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
4
New Law Limits KPK’s Authority to Probe Corruption in State-Owned Enterprises
5
Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED