Prabowo Slams ‘Dark Indonesia’ Narrative, Warns of Nazi-Style Propaganda Tactics

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto issued a strong rebuke against what he described as a rising tide of systematic disinformation targeting Indonesia, comparing its spread to propaganda tactics used by Nazi Germany. He also dismissed claims that the country is in a “dark” state, calling the narrative misleading and disconnected from reality.

Speaking at an economic forum in Jakarta on Tuesday, Prabowo stressed that while his government welcomes criticism, it must be distinguished from orchestrated campaigns of falsehoods.

“We are not anti-criticism. In fact, we welcome it. Criticism helps us stay aware and vigilant,” Prabowo said at the event held at Menara Mandiri, Sudirman.

He warned, however, that repeated lies—especially those circulated online—risk becoming accepted truth. Drawing from the theory of Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, Prabowo described such tactics as a form of “psychological warfare.”

“If someone says the sun rises in the west, and that is repeated 500 times, eventually some people might believe it. This is a psychological operation designed to destabilize a nation,” he said.

The president’s remarks came in direct response to a recent claim that Indonesia is facing a bleak or “dark” future. “I find it strange when people say Indonesia is dark. If that’s how they feel, that’s their right. But when I wake up in the morning, I see a bright Indonesia,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

Prabowo said his optimism is grounded in observations from the field, citing rising agricultural productivity and improved livelihoods among farmers as evidence of positive change. “We’ve slashed irrelevant regulations and streamlined processes. I see farmers who are happy—yields are rising, and prices are fair,” he added.

He acknowledged, however, that government communication has not always been effective, pledging to improve transparency and data delivery. “That’s my responsibility,” he said.

Prabowo said the most effective defense against hoaxes and false narratives is transparency and the presentation of verifiable, science-based data. “Lies can keep spreading, but eventually they’ll be exposed. And when that happens, trust will vanish. That’s the heavy cost for anyone who plays in that space,” he warned.

The president also underscored that Indonesia’s economic strategy remains focused on weathering global instability, particularly the ongoing wave of trade wars and tariff hikes. He urged Indonesians not to fall for pessimistic narratives and instead rely on facts and national resilience.

“We are guiding our economy to meet global challenges head-on,” Prabowo said. “Let’s stay grounded in data, not disinformation.”

In February and March, Indonesian youth staged nationwide "Dark Indonesia" protests opposing President Prabowo's policies, including major state budget cuts. The movement, which gained momentum online, later shifted focus to resisting the expanded role of active-duty military officers in civilian government positions under a revised military law.

