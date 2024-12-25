Prabowo Subianto Extends Christmas Greetings, Calls for Unity and Hope for Indonesia

Herman, Vinnilya
December 25, 2024 | 11:54 am
Archbishop of Jakarta Ignatius Cardinal Suharyo leads the Christmas Mass at Jakarta Cathedral on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. This year
Archbishop of Jakarta Ignatius Cardinal Suharyo leads the Christmas Mass at Jakarta Cathedral on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. This year's theme, "Let Us Now Go to Bethlehem," reflects the spirit of the season. (ANTARA PHOTO/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto wished Christians across Indonesia a joyful Christmas, calling the nation to embrace the holiday's spirit of peace, harmony, and hope for a prosperous future.

“May the peace and joy of Christmas illuminate our hearts,” Prabowo wrote in a message shared on his Instagram account (@presidenrepublikindonesia) on Wednesday. He likened the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem to a light that brings hope and urged Indonesians to embrace the holiday with renewed enthusiasm for achieving the vision of a prosperous "Golden Indonesia 2045."

Prabowo’s Christmas message also underscored the importance of strengthening brotherhood amidst the nation’s diversity. His greetings were further relayed by Chief Security Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan during a visit to GPIB Immanuel Church in Central Jakarta on Christmas Eve.

“President Prabowo sends his warm regards and wishes for a joyous and peaceful Christmas. May it bring happiness and prosperity to all,” Budi said during the church service on Tuesday evening.

The Christmas Eve service at GPIB Immanuel featured sermons by Reverends A. R. Persang and Artomilka Lia, focusing on the theme “Not the Glitter, but the Silent Night” (Luke 2:1-7). The services, held at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., were attended by several high-ranking officials, including Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Military Commander General Agus Subianto, and Jakarta Acting Governor Teguh Setyabudi.

As part of the government’s efforts to ensure peaceful Christmas celebrations, officials, including Budi Gunawan, visited several churches and public spaces to monitor holiday safety and security. “We are ensuring that Christmas masses are conducted safely and peacefully,” Budi added.

Minister Nasaruddin Umar highlighted the importance of houses of worship in fostering a spiritual and harmonious society. Speaking after attending the Christmas service at GPIB Immanuel, Nasaruddin stressed the need for religious spaces in urban areas to nurture faith and spirituality.

“A community without houses of worship feels barren. Religious structures—whether churches, mosques, or temples—instantly remind us of God’s presence,” Nasaruddin said, advocating for Indonesia to be envisioned as a “city of religion,” where every metropolitan area is adorned with sacred spaces alongside its skyscrapers.

Prabowo Subianto Extends Christmas Greetings, Calls for Unity and Hope for Indonesia
