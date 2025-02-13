Prabowo Subianto Reappointed as Gerindra Chairman

Jakarta. The Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) has reappointed Prabowo Subianto as chairman by acclamation during an extraordinary congress held at his private residence in Bogor on Thursday.

With this decision, President-elect Prabowo will continue to lead Gerindra until 2030.

Gerindra’s acting chairman, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, explained that the event was initially planned as a regular leadership meeting. However, participants unanimously agreed to elevate it to an extraordinary congress.

"The number of participants met the quorum, allowing the meeting to be upgraded to a congress with full approval from all attendees," Dasco told reporters.

"The congress then officially decided to reappoint Mr. Prabowo as Gerindra chairman," he added.

Gerindra’s Rise and Prabowo’s Leadership

Earlier this month, Gerindra celebrated its 17th anniversary, marking a historic milestone by securing Prabowo’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Founded on February 6, 2008, Gerindra made an immediate impact in Indonesian politics, securing 26 seats in the House of Representatives in its first election in 2009.

Today, Gerindra has grown into Indonesia’s third-largest party in the House of Representatives, holding 86 out of 580 seats, behind the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the Golkar Party.

Prabowo has led Gerindra since September 2014, following the passing of his predecessor, Suhardi.

