Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated the new leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and its Supervisory Board at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday afternoon. Setyo Budiyanto has been appointed as the new KPK chairman, accompanied by commissioners Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Johanis Tanak, and Agus Joko Pramono.

The president also swore in five members of the KPK Supervisory Board: Benny Jozua Mamoto, Chisca Mirawati, Wisnu Baroto, Gusrizal, and Sumpeno. During the ceremony, all appointees pledged their commitment to uphold their responsibilities with integrity and accountability.

Here is a brief overview of the new anticorruption watchdog leadership for the 2024-2029 period:

Setyo Budiyanto

Born in Surabaya on June 29, 1967, Setyo Budiyanto is a high-ranking police officer and former Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry. He is married to Henny Setyo Budiyanto and has three children. Setyo now leads the KPK as its chairman for the next term.

Fitroh Rohcahyanto

Hailing from Jepara in Central Java, Fitroh Rohcahyanto has a background in law and brings 11 years of experience at the KPK, where he previously served as Director of Prosecution before moving to the Attorney General's Office. He now joins the commission's leadership team for the 2024-2029 term.

Ibnu Basuki Widodo

Ibnu Basuki Widodo, a former senior judge at the Supreme Court, has been appointed as one of the new KPK leaders. He previously served as a high-ranking judge specializing in complex cases.

Johanis Tanak

Johanis Tanak, born in North Toraja on March 23, 1961, returns to the KPK leadership for a second term after serving from 2019 to 2024. Johanis began his career at the Attorney General's Office and has decades of experience in public service.

Agus Joko Pramono

Born in Palembang on August 1, 1972, Agus Joko Pramono is a graduate of the State College of Accountancy (STAN), Gadjah Mada University (UGM), and Padjadjaran University. He previously served as the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) before joining the KPK leadership.

