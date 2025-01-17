Prabowo Targets Meal Program to Reach 6 Million People by August, Promises Budget Increase

Bella Evanglista
January 17, 2025 | 9:49 pm
The free meals prepared at the Navy school in Cipulir on Jan. 14, 2025. The meals will go to 8 schools in the Cipulir area. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto aims to expand the Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) to benefit 3 million children and mothers by April 2025, with plans to double the coverage to 6 million by August 2025, according to National Nutrition Agency (BGN) Head Dadan Hindayana.

Speaking after a meeting chaired by the president on Friday, Dadan said several ministries and institutions—including the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the Defense Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police (Polri), and the Education Ministry—have pledged their support for the program. BGN, established just five months ago, has been coordinating efforts to accelerate its implementation.

“All parties have agreed to fast-track the rollout of this program, with regulatory support from the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat Ministry,” Dadan said.

The program, launched on Jan. 6, is currently operational in 238 Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPGH) across 31 provinces. It currently provides daily meals to over 650,000 beneficiaries.

“President Prabowo has received many reports from children who feel they have not yet benefited from this program. This has inspired him to quickly expand its reach,” Dadan added.

For 2025, the government has allocated Rp 71 trillion to serve 15 million beneficiaries, with a daily budget of Rp 10,000 (less than $1) per person. Dadan revealed that discussions are ongoing to increase the budget to Rp 100 trillion to meet the program’s growing scope.

“President Prabowo is deeply committed to ensuring every child can benefit from this program as soon as possible. Details on the additional budget will be announced directly by him,” Dadan concluded.

