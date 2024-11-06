Prabowo to Embark on Two-Week Trip to the Americas, UK, and China

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is set to embark on his first overseas trip since taking office, a two-week journey that will include stops in Peru, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Before his departure, Prabowo led a cabinet plenary session on Wednesday to brief his ministers on urgent tasks and to ensure the continuity of government operations during his absence.

In most cases, the vice president assumes command in the president’s absence. However, Prabowo encouraged cabinet members to contact him directly if urgent issues arise.

“We need to depart from strict protocols and feudalism because we all are colleagues working for the people. The vice president and I carry the people’s mandate, but we are equal in our responsibility to serve the public. Feel free to use technology to communicate with me,” Prabowo said as he opened the cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta.

“I will attend the APEC Summit in Peru and the G20 Summit in Brazil. I’ll also accept an invitation from the Chinese government, conduct a state visit to the United States, and travel to the United Kingdom to meet with the prime minister,” he said.

Prabowo said the trip holds strategic importance for Indonesia, as it offers opportunities to engage with world leaders and pursue long-term economic collaborations.

“We need to negotiate, explore potential collaborations, and resolve issues with these nations. They represent major economic powers and are key to fostering growth in the Indonesian economy,” Prabowo explained.

Presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi added that Prabowo will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House and is also likely to meet the incoming US president.

“The president is expected to meet with the winner of the US election, whoever that may be,” Hasan said.

Republican nominee Donald Trump is poised to return to the White House, having reportedly secured over 270 electoral votes in Tuesday’s election.

