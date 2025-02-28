Prabowo to Hold Local Leaders’ Military Retreat Again in 2026

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has floated a plan to hold a follow-up military retreat for local leaders next year, according to Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya.

The government has just wrapped up a week-long boot camp for elected governors, regents, and mayors at the Magelang Military Academy on Friday. Despite the military settings, the retreat mainly aimed to brief local leaders on national policies.

“Mr. President [Prabowo] has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to hold the local leaders’ retreat once again in 2026 to evaluate [their progress] on the targets,” Bima Arya said.

According to Bima, Prabowo has ordered the regional leaders to contribute to food security and help Indonesia develop the processing industries of its commodities, among other priority programs. Bima said that next year’s retreat sought to make sure that these local leaders were on track towards those targets.

Advertisement

“So we can actually walk the talk,” Bima said.

North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (second right) stands next to Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (right) during the regional leaders\' retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)

As many as 503 local leaders are expected to join the retreat in 2026. The government also intends to hold it at the Magelang Military Academy again. The recently concluded boot camp had gone on for about a week, starting from Feb. 21. The retreat had 493 participants, while 10 local leaders were absent with no reason.

“Every local leader here must have been waiting to hear about Prabowo’s so-called Asta Cita from the president himself. The regional leaders also needed some motivation,” Bima said.

For context, the Asta Cita encompasses a series of targets that Prabowo has set for his administration. As part of the Asta Cita, Prabowo wants to make Indonesia become self-sufficient in food and energy. He also wants to catapult Indonesia’s blue and green economy.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: