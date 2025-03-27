Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto announced on Thursday that construction of a long-delayed $80 billion seawall project along the northern coast of Java will begin soon, marking a major step in protecting densely populated areas from worsening coastal erosion and tidal flooding.

Originally proposed in 1995 by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the mega infrastructure plan has been stalled for nearly three decades despite rising environmental threats. Prabowo said the project can no longer afford further delays.

“The project spans an extraordinary 500 kilometers -- from Banten in the west to Gresik in East Java -- with a total estimated cost of $80 billion,” the president said during the Indonesia Conference on Infrastructure at the Jakarta International Convention Center.

“It has been discussed for 30 years. We will no longer debate it -- we will start building,” he declared.

Advertisement

Prabowo said the construction will prioritize regions most vulnerable to tidal flooding and sea level rise, particularly Jakarta and coastal cities in Central Java, including Semarang, Pekalongan, and Brebes.

Read More: Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project

The president confirmed that a special government authority will be established to oversee the implementation and coordination of the massive project.

Open to Foreign Partners, But Will Move Ahead Regardless

While foreign participation is welcomed, Prabowo stressed that the government will not wait for international funding to begin.

“This project is a necessity for Indonesia,” he said. “We are open to companies from China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East, but we won’t wait. We’ll start with what we have.”

In Jakarta alone, construction of the seawall will require approximately $10 billion and is expected to take up to a decade. The Jakarta provincial government has expressed readiness to contribute funding, he added.

Read More: Prabowo Wants to Accelerate Giant Sea Wall Construction to Prevent Jakarta from Sinking

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: