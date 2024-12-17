Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 17, 2024 | 3:25 pm
SHARE
President-Elect Prabowo Subianto meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia on September 7, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)
President-Elect Prabowo Subianto meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia on September 7, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto revealed Tuesday that he would head to Malaysia to meet the neighbor’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after attending the D-8 Cairo Summit.

Prabowo is now en route to the Egyptian capital to meet fellow leaders of the Developing-8 or D-8 economies. The D-8 is a group that brings together 8 developing economies who are all part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). They are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye. 

Shortly before departing for Cairo, Prabowo said he would wrap up his trip with an official visit to Malaysia.

“I will be attending the D-8 Summit [in Cairo]. … After meeting some businessmen there, I will head to Malaysia for a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ,” Prabowo told the press.

Advertisement

He will also meet his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo.

Prabowo and Anwar seem to have close ties. Prabowo traveled to Malaysia to see Anwar when he was still the president-elect and defense minister in September. Anwar was also among the world leaders who attended Prabowo’s inauguration ceremony in late October. 

Kuala Lumpur is set to be at the helm of ASEAN in 2025. It is expected the upcoming bilateral talks will touch on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship. The Myanmar political crisis still persists, undoubtedly making it one of the major challenges that Malaysia has to deal with, just like the groups’ past chairs. ASEAN also aims to conclude the negotiations of its regional digital economy framework agreement by next year. Indonesia chaired the ASEAN grouping in 2023.

Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip
President Prabowo Subianto waves as he departs from Jakarta to head to Cairo for D-8 Summit on Dec. 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Government data shows Indonesia-Malaysia trade totaled $19 billion in January-October. The two neighbors are also the world’s largest palm oil producers. Both have made a strong vocal opposition against the European Union’s anti-deforestation law that could hinder market access for their palm oil.  

Earlier this year, Anwar said that he was on board with Prabowo’s plans to deploy peacekeeping troops to the war-torn Gaza if requested by the UN.

Tags:
#International #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Paramount Land Wins Asia's Best Township Developer Award
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Paramount Land Wins Asia's Best Township Developer Award

 Paramount Land wins the award at the recent 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Awards in Thailand.
Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip

 Prabowo Subianto and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim has met several times throughout this year.
Gibran Responds to Expulsion from PDI-P: ‘A Personal Decision’ to Support Prabowo
News 2 hours ago

Gibran Responds to Expulsion from PDI-P: ‘A Personal Decision’ to Support Prabowo

 VP Gibran Rakabuming Raka responds to PDI-P expelling him, Jokowi, and Bobby Nasution, saying he respects the party’s decision.
Bali Zoo Elephant Molly Found Dead After Being Swept by River in Bali
News 2 hours ago

Bali Zoo Elephant Molly Found Dead After Being Swept by River in Bali

 A female elephant named Molly, raised by Bali Zoo, was found dead after being swept away by river currents on Monday afternoon.
Petrosea Lists Rp 1.5 Trillion Shelf-Registered Bonds, Sukuk Ijarah
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Petrosea Lists Rp 1.5 Trillion Shelf-Registered Bonds, Sukuk Ijarah

 All funds will be used to strengthen working capital in order to support the realization of contracts, Petrosea says.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
3
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
4
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
5
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED