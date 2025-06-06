Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
June 16, 2025 | 5:37 pm
SHARE
FILE - Indonesian Defense Minister and President-Elect Prabowo Subianto, left, speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
FILE - Indonesian Defense Minister and President-Elect Prabowo Subianto, left, speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will not attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by Canada this week, as he is scheduled to travel to Russia to attend a major economic forum at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, a presidential spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.

Presidential spokesperson Hasan Nasbi said Prabowo had committed months ago to participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he is slated to deliver a speech. The forum's schedule overlaps with the G7 meeting, making it impossible for the president to attend both events.

"The invitation from the Russian government for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was extended several months ago, and preparations have been made for the president's participation," Hasan said. "Unfortunately, the dates coincide with the G7 Summit in Canada."

Advertisement
Read More:
G7 Leaders Gather in Canada for Summit Overshadowed by Israel-Iran Crisis and Trade Wars

On Monday, Prabowo was in Singapore for a state visit -- his first official trip to the neighboring country since taking office -- on the same day the G7 summit opened.

“Both the visits to Singapore and Russia were planned well in advance,” Hasan added.

He also dismissed speculation that Prabowo's absence from the G7 gathering reflects a geopolitical tilt toward Russia. Indonesia, he stressed, adheres to a "free and active" foreign policy that allows the country to engage with all global powers in pursuit of its national interests.

“Indonesia is part of certain economic blocs, but we will never align with any military or defense alliances,” Hasan said. “Our foreign policy allows us to build friendly relations with all nations.”

Read More:
Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

 Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.
Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM
News 8 hours ago

Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM

 Prabowo is on his first-ever state visit to close neighbor Singapore.
Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase
News Jun 13, 2025 | 9:33 am

Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase

 Now that the MoU is signed, both sides will engage in a series of negotiations to finalize the details of the KAAN jet contract.
Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says
News Jun 12, 2025 | 11:31 pm

Russia's Military Casualties Top 1 Million In 3-Year-Old War, Ukraine Says

 The UK Defense Ministry also said in a statement posted Thursday on X that Russia has suffered over 1 million casualties.
Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court
News Jun 12, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Prabowo Hikes Judges’ Pay Amid Bribery Scandal Rocking Supreme Court

 Prabowo raises judges’ salaries by up to 280% as a Rp 1 trillion bribery scandal hits the Supreme Court, vowing to clean up the judiciary.
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
News Jun 12, 2025 | 1:14 pm

Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia

 Foreign Affairs Ministry says that Prabowo’s tight schedule makes it difficult for the Indonesian leader to attend the G7 Summit.
No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says
Business Jun 11, 2025 | 7:02 pm

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

 Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
News Jun 11, 2025 | 2:22 pm

'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment

 Prabowo says Indonesia had lost a golden opportunity to grow its economy when it was under Dutch colonial rule for hundreds of years.
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
Lifestyle Jun 7, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win

 President Prabowo rewarded the Indonesian national team with Rolex watches after their 1-0 win over China in the World Cup qualifiers.
Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China
News Jun 6, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China

 President Prabowo hosted the Indonesian national team after their 1-0 win over China, celebrating with lunch, songs, and shared pride.

The Latest

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 2 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

 Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist.
Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’
News 2 hours ago

Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’

 Minister Fadli Zon sparks outrage after calling 1998 riot rapes “rumors”; officials, activists push back against erasing victims’ voices.
Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut

 Bogor Mayor Dedie A Rachim talked of the city's transportation when he tried becoming a news presenter on BeritaSatu TV.
Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter
News 3 hours ago

Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter

 An Indonesian Navy sailor is sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his journalist girlfriend, Juwita, in Banjarbaru.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
3
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
4
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
5
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED