Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will not attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by Canada this week, as he is scheduled to travel to Russia to attend a major economic forum at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, a presidential spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Indonesia isn't a G7 member, but the president has been invited to the summit as a guest by the host government.

Presidential spokesperson Hasan Nasbi said Prabowo had committed months ago to participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he is slated to deliver a speech. The forum's schedule overlaps with the G7 meeting, making it impossible for the president to attend both events.

"The invitation from the Russian government for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was extended several months ago, and preparations have been made for the president's participation," Hasan said. "Unfortunately, the dates coincide with the G7 Summit in Canada."

On Monday, Prabowo was in Singapore for a state visit -- his first official trip to the neighboring country since taking office -- on the same day the G7 summit opened.

“Both the visits to Singapore and Russia were planned well in advance,” Hasan added.

He also dismissed speculation that Prabowo's absence from the G7 gathering reflects a geopolitical tilt toward Russia. Indonesia, he stressed, adheres to a "free and active" foreign policy that allows the country to engage with all global powers in pursuit of its national interests.

“Indonesia is part of certain economic blocs, but we will never align with any military or defense alliances,” Hasan said. “Our foreign policy allows us to build friendly relations with all nations.”

