Prabowo to Pardon Thousands of Inmates on Compassionate Grounds: Minister

Yustinus Paat
December 16, 2024 | 10:21 am
SHARE
Inmates rest in an open space inside the Palangkaraya penitentiary in Central Kalimantan, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
Inmates rest in an open space inside the Palangkaraya penitentiary in Central Kalimantan, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto plans to grant pardons to tens of thousands of inmates on compassionate grounds and in the spirit of reconciliation, Human Rights Affairs Minister Natalius Pigai announced on Monday.

The planned pardons will include political prisoners and individuals convicted under the controversial Electronic Information and Transaction Law. The president also intends to release inmates with mental health disorders, severe illnesses such as HIV, and those struggling with drug addiction to facilitate their participation in rehabilitation programs.

“The main considerations for the pardons are compassion and a commitment to reconciliation, both of which are key priorities for the president,” Natalius said in a statement.

Among those set to benefit are individuals convicted of insulting the head of state, as well as juvenile and elderly prisoners, he added.

Advertisement

The release of non-violent offenders is also aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the country’s prisons, following discussions held last Friday between relevant ministers and state agency heads.

According to the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry, approximately 44,000 inmates are expected to be proposed for the presidential pardon.

Tags:
#Politics #Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Prepares for 110 Million Travelers During Year-End Holidays
News 20 minutes ago

Indonesia Prepares for 110 Million Travelers During Year-End Holidays

 The government has outlined strategies to ensure smooth, safe, and secure travel during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year period.
New KPK Chairman Vows to Continue Anti-Graft Busts
News 3 hours ago

New KPK Chairman Vows to Continue Anti-Graft Busts

 Among the four commissioners serving as his deputies is Johanis Tanak, an incumbent who has openly opposed anti-graft raids.
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase

 The Indonesian government has unveiled a series of economic stimulus packages totaling Rp 827 trillion ($51.65 billion) for 2025
Supreme Court Rejects Judicial Review in 2016 Vina Murder Case
News 3 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Judicial Review in 2016 Vina Murder Case

 The Supreme Court (MA) rejected the judicial review filed by the eight convicts involved in the 2016 Vina and Eky murder case
Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced

 Setyo Budiyanto has been appointed as the new KPK chairman.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
1
Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
2
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
3
Indonesia to Unveil New Economic Policy Package, Including VAT Overhaul, on Monday
4
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED