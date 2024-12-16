Prabowo to Pardon Thousands of Inmates on Compassionate Grounds: Minister

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto plans to grant pardons to tens of thousands of inmates on compassionate grounds and in the spirit of reconciliation, Human Rights Affairs Minister Natalius Pigai announced on Monday.

The planned pardons will include political prisoners and individuals convicted under the controversial Electronic Information and Transaction Law. The president also intends to release inmates with mental health disorders, severe illnesses such as HIV, and those struggling with drug addiction to facilitate their participation in rehabilitation programs.

“The main considerations for the pardons are compassion and a commitment to reconciliation, both of which are key priorities for the president,” Natalius said in a statement.

Among those set to benefit are individuals convicted of insulting the head of state, as well as juvenile and elderly prisoners, he added.

The release of non-violent offenders is also aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the country’s prisons, following discussions held last Friday between relevant ministers and state agency heads.

According to the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry, approximately 44,000 inmates are expected to be proposed for the presidential pardon.

