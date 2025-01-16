Prabowo to Visit India Next Week as Republic Day Chief Guest

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 16, 2025 | 6:10 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto waves to the camera as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
President Prabowo Subianto waves to the camera as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will head out on his first-ever official state visit to India next week as the chief guest of the Delhi Republic Day Parade.

India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26 every year with ceremonious parades to commemorate the country’s transition from a British dominion to a free republic. Every year, India will always extend an invitation to a world leader of their pick as the parade’s chief guest.  

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had picked Prabowo as their chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations this year. 

This would mark the fourth Republic Day invitation that Indonesia had ever gotten. 

Indonesia’s founding father Sukarno was the chief guest of India’s first Republic Day celebrations in 1950. Decades later, India invited Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in 2011 to attend the parade. Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his fellow ASEAN leaders also got the guest of honor invite in 2018.

“Prabowo’s first-ever state visit to India will also mark the 75 years of Indonesia-India’s bilateral ties. The visit also seeks to bolster the strategic comprehensive strategic partnership that the two countries established in 2018,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Prabowo’s India trip will take place on Jan. 24-26. 

His first order of business will be meeting Indian President Droupadi Murmu. He will hold talks with Modi on Jan. 25. The retired army general is also scheduled to pay respect to Raj Ghat, a memorial complex dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, who had led the Indian independence movement from British rule.

“The Prabowo-Modi meeting will witness the exchange of bilateral memoranda of understanding [MoUs] in various sectors, including health, culture,  maritime security and safety, and traditional medicines,” the ministry said.

It is also expected that the visit will strengthen bilateral economic ties. 

Government data shows Indonesia-India trade totaled $24.1 billion in January-November 2024, down from $24.7 billion recorded in the same 11-month period the previous year. Despite the weakening trade volume, Indonesia’s trade surplus with India grew from about $12.2 billion to nearly $13.7 billion over the same period.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 
News 43 minutes ago

South Korean Court Rejects Petition to Release Impeached President 

 Yoon refused further questioning by the anti-corruption officials on Thursday as his lawyers maintained that the investigation was illegal.
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax

 The tax applies to multinational corporations with consolidated global revenues of at least 750 million euros.
Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Demands Kadin’s Support for 8% Economic Growth as He Welcomes New Leader

 Since taking office last October, Prabowo has prioritized the economic growth target as the cornerstone of his administration’s policies.
Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise
News 4 hours ago

Japan Launches Independent Mission to NATO as Tensions With Russia, China And North Korea Rise

 In Tokyo on Thursday, Japan and NATO held high-level consultations to discuss regional security issues in East Asia and Europe.
Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Dapur Van Java Expands to Perth CBD with BNI Diaspora Loan Support

 Dapur Van Java (DVJ), a popular Indonesian restaurant in Perth, is set to expand with support from a BNI diaspora loan.
News Index

Most Popular

HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
1
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
2
Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
5
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED