Prabowo to Vote For West Java Governor on Wednesday

Antara
November 25, 2024 | 11:43 am
Prabowo Subianto casts his vote for the presidential election in Bogor on Feb. 14, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto will cast his votes for the next governor of Indonesia’s most populous province of West Java later this week.

Just like many Indonesians across the archipelago, the newly installed president will vote for the next regional heads on Wednesday. Prabowo will go to a polling station close to his residence in Bojongkoneng, Bogor. Prabowo -- who is also the chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) -- will pick the next West Java governor and Bogor regent, according to the state-run news agency Antara.

The West Java governor election is a four-horse race between Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwi Natarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Akbar Habibie, and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan.

Dedi Mulyadi was a two-term Purwakarta regent and became the ticket mate to actor-turned-politician Deddy Mizwar in the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election. The pair lost to Ridwan Kamil who now wishes to be the governor of Indonesia’s metropolis Jakarta. Dedi Mulyadi has earned the backing of a giant political alliance that includes Prabowo’s Gerindra. The party has also endorsed its senior official Rudy Susmanto to run for the Bogor regent position. 

According to acting Bogor Regent Bachril Bakri, the government has already made the necessary preparations for Prabowo’s polling station. They have also set up a security post close to Prabowo’s home to make sure that everything goes well. This post is a two-floor facility equipped with VIP rooms and barracks.

“The progress [on the post] has reached 95 percent,” Bachril said over the weekend.

The local government will hold a final check on the polling stations the day before the elections.

#Elections
