Prabowo Unlikely to Attend Pope's Funeral, Will Send Representative

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is expected to send an official representative to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, according to a presidential spokesperson.

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said on Wednesday that President Prabowo is unlikely to attend the ceremony in person due to unspecified reasons but plans to delegate an envoy to represent Indonesia.

“The President appears unable to attend the funeral in person. However, he intends to send a representative,” Prasetyo told reporters in Jakarta.

He added that discussions were still underway regarding the President’s potential attendance and the appointment of the official who would be sent on his behalf.

The funeral Mass for Pope Francis will be held at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City and will begin at 10 a.m. local time (3 p.m. Jakarta time). The service will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The Mass will be followed by two significant rites --ultima commendatio and valedictio-- marking the beginning of Novemdiales, the traditional nine-day mourning period during which daily Masses are held to pray for the late pontiff.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, will be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, in accordance with his final wishes, following the ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

Global leaders expected to attend the funeral include US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and heads of state from Germany, Ukraine, Argentina, and Brazil.

Pope Francis died after suffering a stroke that led to a coma and cardiac failure. He had been recovering in his apartment after a five-week hospitalization for pneumonia. His final public appearance came Sunday, when he delivered an Easter blessing and greeted the faithful from his popemobile in St. Peter’s Square.

