Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar, Alfida Rizky Febrianna
May 15, 2025 | 9:49 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto opens the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Wednesday (May 14, 2025).
President Prabowo Subianto opens the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Wednesday (May 14, 2025).

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto called on Islamic countries to strengthen unity and cooperation in the face of global challenges during the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Speaking before over 450 parliamentary delegates from 38 OIC member and observer countries at the Indonesian Parliamentary Complex, Prabowo emphasized that the PUIC was born out of a collective spirit to defend the interests of the Muslim world and must evolve into a more robust diplomatic platform.

“This forum must not only promote solidarity and justice, but also offer real solutions to pressing global issues,” Prabowo said. He highlighted the current state of global polarization, geopolitical tension, and major power rivalries as urgent reasons for Islamic nations to stand together.

Reaffirming Indonesia’s commitment to peace and justice, Prabowo cited the 1945 Constitution as a moral compass for the country’s foreign policy. “Indonesia is bound by constitutional duty to promote global peace based on freedom, justice, and eternal peace,” he said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains

A key focus of Prabowo’s address was the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine. He said Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence remains unwavering, adding that symbolic gestures and resolutions are no longer enough. “Palestinians need not only our sympathy, but concrete action,” he asserted.

Prabowo also recalled his recent speech at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, where he reiterated Indonesia’s enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause. He urged Islamic nations to overcome internal divisions and rivalries, calling unity essential to securing justice for Palestinians and building a stronger Islamic civilization.

“We must rise above our suspicions and rivalries. If the Islamic world unites, we can become a powerful force for peace,” he said.

Sharing a conversation with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prabowo said they shared the belief that the Islamic world should emerge as a solution-oriented force in addressing global problems. However, he warned that peace must be backed by strength, lest weaker nations be dominated again.

Read More:
Prabowo Praises Turkey’s Consistent Support for Palestine

House Speaker Puan Maharani echoed Prabowo’s message, urging PUIC members to reject any plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and push for international recognition of Palestine. “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. We must rebuild it not just with infrastructure, but with justice and dignity,” she said.

DI-P lawmaker Said Abdullah urged the PUIC to recommend that Israel be brought before the International Court of Justice in The Hague for its actions in Palestine. “Indonesia should push OIC governments to unite in stopping Israeli aggression and restoring peace in Palestine,” Said concluded.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit
News 47 minutes ago

Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

 Prabowo calls for Muslim unity and real action on Palestine at PUIC summit, as Indonesia urges Israel’s trial at the ICJ.
Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News May 12, 2025 | 6:25 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
News May 7, 2025 | 10:59 am

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

 Prabowo plans to give Bill Gates the highest civilian award to recognize his commitment to humanitarian causes.
Prabowo Honors 1945 Heroes, Decries Veterans’ Financial Struggles
News May 6, 2025 | 9:01 pm

Prabowo Honors 1945 Heroes, Decries Veterans’ Financial Struggles

 At a post-Eid event, Prabowo honors 1945 heroes, decries inequality, and vows to ensure Indonesia’s wealth reaches all citizens.
Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship
News May 5, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship

 Prabowo denies being Jokowi's puppet, calling ongoing talks with ex-presidents smart governance, not subservience, amid rising criticism.
Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet
News May 2, 2025 | 7:37 pm

Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet

 “Where did all the money go?”, asks Prabowo as Indonesia celebrates the National Education Day.
Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?
News May 2, 2025 | 12:24 pm

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?

 President Prabowo Subianto recently made some promises for Indonesian workers, but will he walk the talk?
Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero
News May 1, 2025 | 1:34 pm

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

 President Prabowo says he will back Marsinah’s national hero bid if labor unions unite behind the slain activist.
On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive
News May 1, 2025 | 11:11 am

On May Day, Prabowo Pledges Free Education, Anti-Corruption Drive

 Prabowo rallies May Day crowd with vows to end poverty, expand free services, and crack down on corruption in his first Labor Day as preside
President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas
News Apr 30, 2025 | 3:05 pm

President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas

 President Prabowo Subianto is set to attend the International Workers’ Day (May Day) commemoration in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

The Latest

Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review
Business 32 minutes ago

Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

 Indonesia ends mid-month trade estimates, will release only final monthly data as March trade surplus hits $4.33B amid US tariff tension.
Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit
News 47 minutes ago

Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

 Prabowo calls for Muslim unity and real action on Palestine at PUIC summit, as Indonesia urges Israel’s trial at the ICJ.
Albania's Prime Minister Thanks Voters for Landslide Win and Pledges EU Membership by 2030
News 8 hours ago

Albania's Prime Minister Thanks Voters for Landslide Win and Pledges EU Membership by 2030

 Because of mass emigration, the Balkan country of 2.4 million people has a total of nearly 3.7 million eligible voters.
'I’m Not Body Shaming': Health Minister Explains Viral Pant Size Comment
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

'I’m Not Body Shaming': Health Minister Explains Viral Pant Size Comment

 Budi explained that his intention was to help the public understand the dangers of abdominal obesity without relying on technical language.
Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner
News 9 hours ago

Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner

 As the leader of a US-designated terror group fighting in Syria's civil war, Ahmad al-Sharaa had a $10 million bounty on his head.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
1
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
2
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
3
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons
4
Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED