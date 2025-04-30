Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto called on Islamic countries to strengthen unity and cooperation in the face of global challenges during the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Speaking before over 450 parliamentary delegates from 38 OIC member and observer countries at the Indonesian Parliamentary Complex, Prabowo emphasized that the PUIC was born out of a collective spirit to defend the interests of the Muslim world and must evolve into a more robust diplomatic platform.

“This forum must not only promote solidarity and justice, but also offer real solutions to pressing global issues,” Prabowo said. He highlighted the current state of global polarization, geopolitical tension, and major power rivalries as urgent reasons for Islamic nations to stand together.

Reaffirming Indonesia’s commitment to peace and justice, Prabowo cited the 1945 Constitution as a moral compass for the country’s foreign policy. “Indonesia is bound by constitutional duty to promote global peace based on freedom, justice, and eternal peace,” he said.

A key focus of Prabowo’s address was the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine. He said Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence remains unwavering, adding that symbolic gestures and resolutions are no longer enough. “Palestinians need not only our sympathy, but concrete action,” he asserted.

Prabowo also recalled his recent speech at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, where he reiterated Indonesia’s enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause. He urged Islamic nations to overcome internal divisions and rivalries, calling unity essential to securing justice for Palestinians and building a stronger Islamic civilization.

“We must rise above our suspicions and rivalries. If the Islamic world unites, we can become a powerful force for peace,” he said.

Sharing a conversation with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prabowo said they shared the belief that the Islamic world should emerge as a solution-oriented force in addressing global problems. However, he warned that peace must be backed by strength, lest weaker nations be dominated again.

House Speaker Puan Maharani echoed Prabowo’s message, urging PUIC members to reject any plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and push for international recognition of Palestine. “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. We must rebuild it not just with infrastructure, but with justice and dignity,” she said.

DI-P lawmaker Said Abdullah urged the PUIC to recommend that Israel be brought before the International Court of Justice in The Hague for its actions in Palestine. “Indonesia should push OIC governments to unite in stopping Israeli aggression and restoring peace in Palestine,” Said concluded.

