Prabowo Urges Ride-Hailing Firms to Increase Eid Bonuses for Drivers

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 22, 2025 | 10:59 am
A ride-hailing driver fills up his tank using a subsidized fuel at a gas station in Banten on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)
A ride-hailing driver fills up his tank using a subsidized fuel at a gas station in Banten on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has called on ride-hailing companies to consider increasing Eid bonuses for their driver-partners, following reports that some firms plan to grant only Rp 1 million per driver.

“I heard they will receive around Rp 1 million ($60) each, but I urge private companies to add more if possible,” Prabowo said while opening a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

Prabowo said ride-hailing drivers have significantly contributed to the companies' profits, making it reasonable for the firms to allocate additional bonuses.

“This is just an appeal—not mandatory. But if the president appeals, well, it is an appeal. Business owners must understand that if they keep making profits, they should also take care of their workers. After all, these workers are the ones generating profits for them,” he added.

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia's biggest ride-hailing company, reported a net loss of Rp 3.1 trillion in 2024, significantly lower from Rp 87.3 trillion in 2023.

Earlier, the Manpower Ministry issued Circular Letter No. M/3/HK.04/III/2025 regarding the 2025 Eid Bonuses for gig workers. The regulation mandates that app-based transport and delivery companies provide Eid bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of a driver’s average monthly income over the past 12 months for top-performing drivers. Those outside this category should still receive bonuses, subject to the company’s financial capacity. Payments must be made no later than seven days before Eid.

Ride-hailing platforms have responded differently to the government’s call. Gojek introduced a special cash incentive program called “Tali Asih Hari Raya” for eligible drivers. Grab Indonesia also welcomed the policy, announcing a performance-based bonus program for its drivers. Meanwhile, Maxim Indonesia has declined to offer cash bonuses, arguing that its drivers are independent partners rather than employees.

#Transportation
