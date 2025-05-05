Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers

Ichsan Ali
May 18, 2025 | 12:23 pm
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the 4th Congress of Tunas Indonesia Raya (Tidar) in Jakarta, Saturday, May 17, 2025. During the event, Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo was re-elected as Chairwoman of the Tidar Central Executive Board for the 2025-2030 term. (ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto)
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the 4th Congress of Tunas Indonesia Raya (Tidar) in Jakarta, Saturday, May 17, 2025. During the event, Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo was re-elected as Chairwoman of the Tidar Central Executive Board for the 2025-2030 term. (ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday said law enforcement officers have faced threats while investigating corruption cases, but vowed his administration would not be intimidated and would continue cracking down on graft.

“I know some of our law enforcers have been threatened. I’ve received reports, some have had people come to their homes, their cars followed, even photographed. We understand this. But let me be clear: we will not back down. I will not back down,” Prabowo said in his address at the fourth congress of the Gerindra Party’s youth wing, Tunas Indonesia Raya (Tidar), at the Borobudur Hotel in Jakarta.

Prabowo said his administration remains committed to rooting out corruption, claiming that in the first six months of his presidency, hundreds of trillions of rupiah in state assets have been recovered.

“Almost every day we are uncovering corruption cases, and we will not stop,” he said.

Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

The president reaffirmed his oath to uphold the 1945 Constitution, pledging to enforce the rules on anyone who breaks the law or embezzles state funds.

“Anyone who violates the law or defends practices that cause losses to the state must face consequences. State wealth must be used as much as possible for the prosperity of the people,” Prabowo said.

Reflecting on his age, now 73, Prabowo said he is determined to leave behind a legacy of integrity and justice.

“I just want to leave a good name. I will do my duty, I will uphold justice, and I will fight corruption in this republic without fear or favor,” he added.

Indonesia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score improved in 2024, rising to 37 out of 100 from 34 the previous year, according to Transparency International. This improvement also lifted the country’s global ranking to 99th out of 180 countries, up from 115th in 2023.

#Politics
