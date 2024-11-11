Prabowo: 'We Were Shocked They Tried to Assassinate You,' in Congratulatory Call with Trump

Fito Akhmad Erlangga
November 11, 2024 | 9:36 pm
Indonesian diaspora greets President Prabowo Subianto as he arrives in Washington on Nov. 11, 2024 afternoon local time.
Indonesian diaspora greets President Prabowo Subianto as he arrives in Washington on Nov. 11, 2024 afternoon local time. (Photo Courtesy @prabowo)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto personally congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call on Monday. The video of the conversation was shared by Prabowo on his official Instagram account (@prabowo), where he expressed his well wishes and discussed the future of U.S.-Indonesia relations.

"Glad to be connected directly with President-Elect Donald Trump to extend my heartfelt congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States," Prabowo wrote in the caption.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday.

In the phone call, Prabowo said, "I would like to congratulate you. If possible, I am willing to congratulate you personally."

Trump responded by praising Indonesia’s leadership under Prabowo: "Great job you're doing in Indonesia," also complimenting Prabowo’s proficiency in English.

Trump added, "We had a great election in the US," to which Prabowo expressed concern about recent events, saying, "We were shocked that they tried to assassinate you." Trump replied, "I was very lucky."

Trump survived an assassination attempt during an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. 

Prabowo, who is currently visiting the US, is in the country to meet with President Joe Biden. This marks Prabowo’s first trip to the US as president.

Before arriving in Washington, Prabowo concluded the first leg of his overseas journey in China, his first international visit since assuming office three weeks ago. He will next travel to Washington for meetings amid US-China tensions, followed by visits to Peru and Brazil for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits.

