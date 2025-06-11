Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar in Jakarta, Pledges Stronger Bilateral Ties

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto warmly welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during an official bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday, underscoring Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening ties with its close neighbor.

“Today, I am very pleased and happy to welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim to Jakarta. Mr. Anwar is not only a personal friend of mine but also a friend to all Indonesians,” Prabowo said in his official statement.

The warm remarks underscored the close personal rapport between the two leaders and the historically strong ties between Indonesia and Malaysia, built on shared cultural, historical, and diplomatic foundations.

Prabowo described Anwar’s visit as a testament to the strong commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors.

Advertisement

During their bilateral meeting and earlier one-on-one discussions, the two leaders discussed key issues including economic, investment, and education cooperation, regional stability in Southeast Asia, and global geopolitical and economic challenges requiring ASEAN cooperation.

Prabowo stressed the importance of collaboration between Indonesia and Malaysia as two key ASEAN nations in maintaining regional stability and advancing the interests of their people amid global uncertainties.

Senior ministers from both countries attended the bilateral meeting. Indonesian officials present included Foreign Minister Sugiono, Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Investment Minister and Danantara CEO Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Higher Education Minister Brian Yuliarto, Communication and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

PM Anwar was accompanied by key Malaysian cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Zambry Kadir, Communications Minister Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil, and Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Ghani.

The meeting is expected to strengthen the foundation for a strategic and inclusive partnership between Indonesia and Malaysia, with Prabowo highlighting the importance of synergy with Malaysia in addressing future challenges in the areas of the economy, defense, and digital transformation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: