Prabowo's Affordable Housing Program Targets Low-Income Families
Jakarta. The government is prioritizing low-income families in President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious program to build 3 million houses a year during his tenure.
Prabowo is aiming to build 3 million affordable homes each year, 2 million of which will lie in Indonesia's rural areas and 1 million homes in urban areas. This program aims to address Indonesia's housing backlog of 12.7 million units.
According to Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait, the affordable housing program will encompass low-income households. This includes the informal sector workers, namely people who earn an income, but do not receive a fixed salary. An example is street vendors. People who earn less than Rp 8 million or $494.5 are also eligible for this housing program.
"So we have prepared a housing scheme for people who do not have a fixed income, but own a business. ... We will take a look at their business activities [to see whether they are eligible]," Maruarar told reporters shortly after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.
The program will take advantage of graft-linked lands that have been confiscated by the Attorney General's Office (AGO). The government is also considering using lands whose cultivation right document has not been extended.