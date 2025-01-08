Prabowo's Affordable Housing Program Targets Low-Income Families

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
January 8, 2025 | 8:43 am
Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait gives a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait gives a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. The government is prioritizing low-income families in President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious program to build 3 million houses a year during his tenure.

Prabowo is aiming to build 3 million affordable homes each year, 2 million of which will lie in Indonesia's rural areas and 1 million homes in urban areas. This program aims to address Indonesia's housing backlog of 12.7 million units.

According to Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait, the affordable housing program will encompass low-income households. This includes the informal sector workers, namely people who earn an income, but do not receive a fixed salary. An example is street vendors. People who earn less than Rp 8 million or $494.5 are also eligible for this housing program.

"So we have prepared a housing scheme for people who do not have a fixed income, but own a business. ... We will take a look at their business activities [to see whether they are eligible]," Maruarar told reporters shortly after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The program will take advantage of graft-linked lands that have been confiscated by the Attorney General's Office (AGO). The government is also considering using lands whose cultivation right document has not been extended.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
