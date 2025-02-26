Prabowo’s Anti-Corruption Drive Tested as Pertamina Executives Face Charges

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has named four Pertamina officials as suspects in a corruption case, reinforcing President Prabowo Subianto’s commitment to tackling graft, according to Agung Baskoro, director of political consultant Trias Politica.

"President Prabowo has demonstrated that his anti-corruption commitment is not mere rhetoric. Law enforcement authorities have taken action against those involved, including in the major Pertamina case," Agung said on Tuesday.

He said the public should recognize these efforts as concrete proof that the fight against corruption is being pursued seriously. "This action should be appreciated as it erases doubts that the president’s anti-corruption stance would be limited to his inauguration speech four months ago," he said.

"Strict law enforcement is necessary to ensure those found guilty receive severe punishments, including asset seizures, to maximize the deterrent effect," he added.

President Prabowo has repeatedly stressed his administration's zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Speaking at the 2024 BNI Investor Daily Summit, he urged bold reforms to close loopholes in Indonesia’s systems.

"We have to be brave in improving ourselves. There are so many loopholes in our systems. We have to be fearless in our fight against corruption," Prabowo said at the summit.

In November 2024, he assured American business leaders that his government would not tolerate corruption, while also promising foreign investors that Indonesia would protect their interests.

Most recently, during the launch of the Investment Management Agency Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) at the State Palace on Monday, Prabowo reaffirmed his commitment to a corruption-free administration, vowing to take firm action against any violations.

Pertamina Corruption Case

State-owned oil and gas company Pertamina has pledged full cooperation with authorities following the AGO’s decision to name seven suspects in a corruption case involving its subsidiaries and contractors. The scandal, which allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2023, is estimated to have cost the state Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion).

Among the suspects are Riva Siahaan, president director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, and Yoki Firnandi, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping. The AGO alleges that under Riva’s leadership, Pertamina Patra Niaga illicitly blended subsidized Pertalite gasoline with the higher-priced, non-subsidized Pertamax.

The investigation also uncovered procurement irregularities, with Pertamina International Shipping allegedly inflating crude oil transportation fees and awarding contracts to private companies without competitive bidding.

Executives from two Pertamina subsidiaries—Kilang Pertamina Internasional and Pertamina International Shipping—as well as three private firms—Navigator Khatulistiwa, Jenggala Maritim, and Orbit Terminal Merak—have also been implicated.

