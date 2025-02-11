Prabowo’s Efficiency Measures Exclude Defense Ministry and Police

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto's recent directive to implement efficiency measures, aiming to save Rp 306 trillion ($18.7 billion) from the state budget for other priority programs, exempts key defense and security agencies.

The exempted agencies include the Defense Ministry, the National Police, the State Intelligence Agency, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, the Coordinating Ministry for Security and Political Affairs, and the Corruption Eradication Commission.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the Defense Ministry has been allocated Rp 166.26 trillion ($10 billion), while the National Police received Rp 126.64 trillion ($7.7 billion), placing them among the top recipients of the 2025 State Budget.

Other law enforcement agencies and state auditors, such as the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK), and the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP), also remain unaffected by the austerity measures.

Additionally, the newly established Creative Economy Ministry, with a budget of just Rp 279 billion ($17 million), is exempt from the efficiency push.

