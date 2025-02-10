Prabowo’s Free Meal Program Should Focus on Regions with High Stunting Rate

Hanif Musyaffa
February 10, 2025 | 11:14 am
SHARE
Elementary school children eat the government-aided meals in Cibinong, Bogor, on Jan. 23, 2025. The meals are part of President Prabowo Subianto's school-feeding program. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Elementary school children eat the government-aided meals in Cibinong, Bogor, on Jan. 23, 2025. The meals are part of President Prabowo Subianto's school-feeding program. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Jakarta. An analyst recently said that President Prabowo Subianto’s signature free meal program should have prioritized regions with high stunting rates. This way, the government would not need to cut ministerial spending to channel the money to the budget-heavy school-feeding program.

Prabowo has instructed to cut a combined budget of Rp 306.7 trillion (around $18 billion) for this fiscal year. About Rp 256.1 trillion of those budget trims would come from ministerial spending. Indonesia would also cut the money allocated for regional governments by around Rp 50.1 trillion. The trimmed funding would mainly get reallocated to Prabowo’s free meal program.

Public policy expert Agus Pambagio recently said that Prabowo’s austerity policy should not sacrifice sectors other than the school feeding initiative. 

“If it is true that these budget cuts are for the free meal program, the government needs to reconsider it. You don’t have to do it just for the sake of delivering your campaign promises if there is not enough state budget,” Agus said over the weekend. 

Advertisement

The free meal program, which has passed its one-month mark, was at the heart of Prabowo’s election campaign. When he ran for president, Prabowo said that feeding children around the country nutrient-rich meals can help bring down the national stunting rate. This is expected to improve human capital development and eventually translate into greater growth. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion in state spending for the free meal rollout this year. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani recently gave hints that the government would increase the budget meant for the free meal program to Rp 171 trillion.

Agus said that it would be best for the rollout to take place in phases, starting out with regions that have high stunting rates. Indonesia’s national stunting rate stood at 21.5 percent as of 2023. However, the stunting rate varies across the country. The figures in the metropolis of Jakarta reached 17.6 percent, and the province has seen rollouts of free meals in some schools. It could even top 30 percent in the country’s remote regions like Papua. As a case in point, the stunting rate in Central Papua hit 39.4 percent, while the numbers could reach 37.9 percent in East Nusa Tenggara. 

“It is best that the free nutritious meal program prioritizes regions with high stunting rates, including Ambon, East Nusa Tenggara, and Aceh. We don’t have to do it every single school day for the initial phase. Perhaps once a week,” Agus said. 

“The government needs to find the balance. Don’t let this budget efficiency affect other sectors that also need funding,” the analyst added. 

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Australia Holds Its Nose for 3rd Rancid Bloom of Rare Corpse Plant in 3 Months
Lifestyle 51 minutes ago

Australia Holds Its Nose for 3rd Rancid Bloom of Rare Corpse Plant in 3 Months

 The crowds attracted to the 135-centimeter tall flower were limited to the hundreds by a ticketing system due to space constraints.
Number of IDX Individual Investors Surpasses 15 Million
Business 1 hours ago

Number of IDX Individual Investors Surpasses 15 Million

 The IDX aims to push the total number of listed companies past the 1,000 mark this year.
Prabowo’s Free Meal Program Should Focus on Regions with High Stunting Rate
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo’s Free Meal Program Should Focus on Regions with High Stunting Rate

 The school-feeding program should prioritize regions with high stunting rate as Prabowo orders massive budget cuts, analyst says.
Hotel Owners in Nusantara Concerned About Declining Sales Amid Government Budget Cuts
Business 4 hours ago

Hotel Owners in Nusantara Concerned About Declining Sales Amid Government Budget Cuts

 Nearly all hotels in the Sepaku District of North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, have reported a drop in bookings in recent weeks.
BNI Provides Business Loans for Indonesian Diaspora
Business 5 hours ago

BNI Provides Business Loans for Indonesian Diaspora

 The loans were facilitated through BNI’s overseas branches in Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, New York, Seoul, and Singapore.
News Index

Most Popular

Megawati Presents Pope Francis with Painting of Virgin Mary in Kebaya During Vatican Visit
1
Megawati Presents Pope Francis with Painting of Virgin Mary in Kebaya During Vatican Visit
2
Rescue Team Race Against Storm to Recover Victims of Alaska Airplane Crash
3
Windstorm Damages Houses in Bali and East Java
4
Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case
5
Government’s Efficiency Measures Could Hurt Tourism Industry: Association
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED