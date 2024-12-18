Prabowo's Free Meal Program to Boost Livestock Industry, Create Rural Jobs

Jakarta. The free nutritious meal program (MBG) launched under President Prabowo Subianto's administration is expected to boost Indonesia's livestock industry, create new business opportunities in rural areas, and attract younger generations to livestock farming, according to Nanang Subendro, Chairman of the Indonesian Cattle and Buffalo Farmers Association (PPSKI).

"I am confident the free nutritious meal program will generate a highly positive multiplier effect for farmers and rural entrepreneurs. New businesses will emerge, particularly from farmers and livestock breeders supplying the required materials," Nanang told the Jakarta Globe on Monday.

Nanang said the majority of livestock breeders in Indonesia are over 50 years old, with younger generations showing limited interest in the field. He hopes the MBG program will inspire youth to pursue careers in livestock farming, benefiting both meal recipients and the welfare of farmers. Additionally, he sees the program as a way to rejuvenate interest in animal husbandry and veterinary medicine among university students.

"From the perspective of farmer welfare, I believe this initiative will encourage young people to consider livestock farming as a career. Without much persuasion, they will see the potential in this industry," he said.

Nanang also pointed out the existing local livestock supply deficit, emphasizing the vast business opportunities in the industry.

"When I visit universities with animal husbandry or veterinary medicine faculties and ask students if they plan to become livestock farmers after graduation, the response is usually very low. This needs to change," he explained.

He revealed that over 56 percent of current livestock breeders are over the age of 50, raising concerns about who will take over as they retire.

"With 56% of breeders nearing retirement, the question remains—who will replace them?" Nanang added.

Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic about Indonesia's livestock industry. With abundant natural resources, he believes the sector holds great promise for meeting domestic demands and addressing the current supply shortages.

"Indonesia is still in deficit when it comes to local livestock supply. From a business perspective, the prospects are excellent, as natural resources are more than sufficient to support the industry's growth," Nanang concluded.

The MBG program, a government initiative to improve child nutrition and education, will launch on Jan. 2, 2025. The program has been allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.5 billion) to feed 15 million children in its first year, with plans to expand to over 80 million recipients by 2029.

President Prabowo's flagship program will provide meals at Rp 10,000 ($0.63) per portion per day—lower than the initially projected Rp 15,000 due to budget constraints. Trials are already underway in schools across Indonesia, involving local farmers and livestock breeders as food suppliers.

The total estimated budget for the MBG initiative over the next several years is expected to reach Rp 400 trillion.

