Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days

Jakarta. The Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry has blocked more than 882,000 online gambling-related content as part of its commitment to fighting digital crimes. This achievement is a key milestone in the government's first 100 days of work under President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Meutya Hafid, Minister of Communication and Information, said the ministry had removed a total of 882,352 online gambling-related content from various digital platforms. Of these, 807,587 were blocked from websites and IP addresses, while the remainder were removed from social media platforms.

"Online gambling is a serious threat, and it is critical to address this issue. The government is firmly committed to eradicating all forms of online gambling to protect the public from its social and economic harms," Meutya said in a statement on Thursday.

The government’s efforts to block online gambling content are carried out in collaboration with various digital platforms. Meutya said this initiative is vital to limiting the reach of online gambling operators, who often target vulnerable groups within society.

In addition to blocking gambling content, the Ministry has opened channels for the public to report digital crimes. Citizens can now report online gambling content via the official website aduankonten.id and the Stop Judi Online WhatsApp service at 0811-1001-5080, allowing for active public participation in oversight.

Further reporting options are available through portals like aduannomor.id and cekrekening.id for reporting abuses of mobile numbers and bank accounts tied to digital crimes.

"Fighting online gambling is like sealing leaks in a dam. As one leak is fixed, others can appear. However, with the government's firm stance and public involvement, we can seal every gap until the flow of digital crimes is completely stopped," Meutya concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: