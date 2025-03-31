Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings

Jakarta. Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, son of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, paid a visit to the private residence of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on Monday to offer Eid al-Fitr greetings.

Known by his nickname Didit, Prabowo’s son was accompanied by senior figures from the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), including Secretary-General Ahmad Muzani. The visit comes amid mounting public interest in a possible reconciliation meeting between Prabowo and Megawati following the divisive 2024 presidential election.

PDI-P remains the only major political party that has yet to declare support for Prabowo’s administration.

Also seen at Megawati’s residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, were several prominent cabinet members, including Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, and Nusantara Capital Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono.

PDI-P spokesman Ahmad Basarah said a long-anticipated meeting between Megawati and Prabowo is simply “a matter of time.”

“Madame Mega has often said that she maintains a longstanding relationship with Mr. Prabowo, and that continues to this day -- as shown by Mr. Didit’s visit to her home,” Basarah told reporters.

He added that Didit shares a close personal friendship with Praba Diwangkara, Megawati’s grandson.

Prabowo and Megawati have not met in person since October 2023, when Prabowo named Gibran Rakabuming Raka -- President Joko Widodo’s son and then a PDI-P member -- as his running mate in the presidential race.

Prabowo went on to defeat former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the election and has since made several overtures to Megawati in an attempt to mend political ties -- so far without success.

