Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 29, 2025 | 11:40 am
SHARE
Sritex workers visit their factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, for the last time on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)
Sritex workers visit their factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, for the last time on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is planning to assemble a team to deal with Indonesia’s unemployment, which could rise as US tariffs loom. A senior economist said Tuesday the task force should make sure that the displaced workers get their severance checks.

As Indonesia tries to negotiate US tariffs, Prabowo has ordered the establishment of a task force to connect laid-off workers with job opportunities. Estimates by think tank Celios revealed that the upcoming 32 percent levy on US-bound goods could cause about 1.2 million Indonesians to lose their jobs this year. Laid-off workers are entitled to compensation, although the amount varies depending on how long they have worked at the company. The longer an employee works, the bigger the severance pay. Indonesia is also just a few days away from May Day, which commemorates the working class’ struggle, and the commemoration brings attention to unpaid severance checks. 

“Many companies do not pay their severance packages or even the workers’ remaining salary. The lack of data on the Indonesian labor force and no strict sanctions against violating employers are some serious problems we need to address,” analyst Bhima Yudhistira told the Jakarta Globe

Read More:
President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation
Advertisement

“The upcoming task force should accurately keep track of who gets laid off, be it those in the formal or informal sectors. We can make use of this data as a basis so they can get compensated for the job termination,” he said. 

According to Bhima, full-time workers are prone to layoffs as employers in Indonesia favor interns and outsourcing or contracting out. Outsourcing means hiring third-party providers to perform certain tasks, thus less pay. Interns, too, commonly earn wages that are barely enough to cover the transportation costs. Bhima added: “Companies might come up with an excuse that they were trying to suppress costs, but some actually try to avoid the responsibility of having to fulfill the [economic] rights of full-time workers.”

Approximately 200,000 workers will gather at Jakarta’s National Monument on May Day, which falls on Thursday. Labor union KSPI’s chief Said Iqbal recently told reporters that workers would urge the government to not only set up a layoff taskforce, but also get rid of the outsourcing system. Said also claimed that Prabowo would address the rallygoers in person. 

The Manpower Ministry reported that around 18,610 people lost their jobs in the first two months of 2025. They mostly worked in Central Java, which saw 10,677 individuals getting laid off over the said period.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance

 Full-time workers are prone to layoffs as employers in Indonesia favor interns and outsourcing, analyst Bhima Yudhistira says.
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
Business 18 hours ago

Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets

 Prabowo forecasts Danantara’s assets to surpass $1 trillion, aiming to transform state firms and boost Indonesia’s economic strength.
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
Business 22 hours ago

Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo

 The total investment of the 19 South Korean companies represented by FKI has so far reached $15.4 billion in Indonesia.
Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises
News 22 hours ago

Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises

 Workers will rally in Jakarta on May Day, pressing for outsourcing bans, better wages, labor law revisions, and stronger anti-corruption eff
Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring
News 24 hours ago

Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

 Getting rid of age discrimination becomes more necessary to cushion the layoffs that Trump's tariffs might bring, analyst says.
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News Apr 23, 2025 | 2:10 pm

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
Prabowo Unlikely to Attend Pope's Funeral, Will Send Representative
News Apr 23, 2025 | 9:55 am

Prabowo Unlikely to Attend Pope's Funeral, Will Send Representative

 President Prabowo is unlikely to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in person but plans to send an official envoy to represent Indonesia.
President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
News Apr 21, 2025 | 9:38 pm

President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

 President Prabowo and Megawati mourn Pope Francis, praising his legacy of peace, humility, and compassion for the poor and marginalized.
Prabowo Vows Judicial Reform After Judges Arrested for Bribery
News Apr 17, 2025 | 6:59 pm

Prabowo Vows Judicial Reform After Judges Arrested for Bribery

 President Prabowo vows legal reforms after top judges, including South Jakarta’s chief, are arrested in a high-profile bribery scandal.
Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 10:28 am

Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA

 Indonesia and Qatar establish a $4B joint fund to invest in energy, tech, and healthcare, following President Prabowo's visit to Doha.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Q1 Investment Hits $27.7 Billion, Mainly Thanks to Domestic Investors
Business 52 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Investment Hits $27.7 Billion, Mainly Thanks to Domestic Investors

 Most domestic investors invested in Indonesia's transportation, telecommunications, and warehouses.
Save the Dates: Semesta Berpesta 2025 Set to Rock Six Indonesian Cities
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Save the Dates: Semesta Berpesta 2025 Set to Rock Six Indonesian Cities

 BTV’s signature music festival Semesta Berpesta is set to return in 2025 across 6 major cities, featuring Nidji, Juicy Luicy and many more.
Pegadaian Digital Showers Users with Tons of Promos
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital Showers Users with Tons of Promos

 State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian is giving away tons of promos on its digital app as many people enjoy their payday.
26 Million Meals for 200,000 Pilgrims: Indonesia’s Hajj Preparations in Full Swing
News 3 hours ago

26 Million Meals for 200,000 Pilgrims: Indonesia’s Hajj Preparations in Full Swing

 Indonesia prepares 300 hotels, 26 million meals, and full transport services to support 203,320 pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj season.
Ride-Hailing Platforms Oppose Proposal to Classify Drivers as Full-Time Employees
News 3 hours ago

Ride-Hailing Platforms Oppose Proposal to Classify Drivers as Full-Time Employees

 Maxim and Grab reject proposal to classify ojol drivers as employees, citing flexibility and economic benefits of the partnership model.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
3
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
4
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
5
No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED