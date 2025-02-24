Pramono Anung Leads PDI-P's Local Leaders to Join Retreat on 3rd Day

Magelang. Newly-installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has led a group of other elected local leaders affiliated with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to finally join the retreat program in Magelang, Central Java, on Sunday, two days late than the original schedule.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has urged those local leaders to call off the retreat, which was initiated by President Prabowo Subianto, after the party's secretary-general was arrested on graft charges.

Pramono was accompanied by Yogyakarta Mayor Hasto Wardoyo as he led 17 other PDI-P-affiliated local leaders to the venue at the military academy.

Pramono said on Monday the decision to join hundreds of other elected governors, mayors, and regents in the retreat program was taken after consultation with Megawati.

"As to why our participation came so late, I think I don't need to explain. However, I consulted with Megawati and other members of the party's central committee to take this decision," Pramono said. "I keep communicating with the home affairs minister. Praise be to God, the matter is settled."

Pramono and his fellow party executives already arrived in Magelang and the nearby city of Yogyakarta on Thursday to join the opening of the retreat program the following day, but Megawati instructed them to hold off after the arrest of Hasto Kristiyanto.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) formally detained PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto, charging him with bribing an election official and obstructing justice.

“All regional leaders and deputies are instructed to postpone their trips to the retreat in Magelang, scheduled from February 21-28, 2025. Those already en route must halt their journey and await further instructions,” read the circular signed by Megawati.

The directive also instructs PDI-P’s elected officials to remain on standby and keep their communication devices active.

Megawati’s move could signal PDI-P’s long-anticipated shift to becoming the sole opposition party, particularly as Prabowo continues to secure backing from other major political parties.

PDI-P, which ruled Indonesia under Joko "Jokowi" Widodo’s administration, suffered a major electoral setback in 2024. Its presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, finished last in the three-way race, which Prabowo ultimately won.

Adding to the party’s challenges, PDI-P’s once-close relationship with Jokowi deteriorated after his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, ran as Prabowo’s vice president. PDI-P has accused Jokowi of manipulating the electoral system, pointing to the Constitutional Court’s last-minute decision to amend the minimum age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, a move that directly benefited Gibran.

Despite remaining the largest party in the House of Representatives, PDI-P’s representation has dropped from 21 percent to around 16 percent, further weakening its influence.

Both Megawati and Prabowo had initially signaled willingness to cooperate, but tensions escalated after Hasto was named a corruption suspect in December 2024.

Hasto, who has served as PDI-P’s secretary-general for over a decade, is one of Megawati’s closest aides. His arrest has fueled accusations from PDI-P that the case is politically motivated, with the party claiming he was targeted for his criticisms of Jokowi’s role in the last election.

