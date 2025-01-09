Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030

Jakarta. The Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) officially named Pramono Anung and Rano Karno as the elected governor and deputy governor for the 2025-2030 term during an open plenary session held at the Pullman Hotel, Central Park, on Thursday.

The announcement came after the pair, running under the banner of ticket number three, secured 50.07 percent of the votes, surpassing two other candidates. “We declare Pramono Anung Wibowo and Rano Karno as the elected governor and deputy governor of Jakarta after receiving more than 50 percent of the valid votes,” said Wahyu Dinata, Chairperson of KPU Jakarta.

Pramono-Rano garnered 2,183,239 votes, defeating Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, who earned 39.40 percent, or 1,718,160 votes. The third pair, Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardhana, trailed with 10.53 percent, or 459,230 votes.

“Alhamdulillah, this decision provides calm and certainty for the people of Jakarta. It also demonstrates a peaceful election process without disputes brought to the Constitutional Court,” Pramono said before the announcement.

Pramono and Rano, known popularly as “Pram and Doel,” attended the event in matching batik attire. Accompanying them were campaign team leaders, including comedian-turned-campaign chief Lies Hartono (Cak Lontong), signaling their light-hearted yet serious approach to governance.

Pramono also announced plans to form a transition team to prepare for his administration. The team, he said, would consist of professionals with expertise in urban planning, water management, and other critical areas. “This team will focus on technical preparations rather than political considerations. We aim to optimize the existing civil servants in Jakarta without bringing in external officials,” he emphasized.

Former Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, a longtime colleague of Pramono, praised the newly elected leaders, calling them capable and approachable figures. “Mas Pram and Bang Doel can unite various communities in Jakarta. They have proven themselves as leaders who care about society and development,” Enggartiasto said.

Enggartiasto shared personal anecdotes about working with Pramono in both the business and political spheres, noting his unwavering dedication to public service. “He has always remained the same — a leader who prioritizes the welfare of the people,” he added.

The election results have raised high expectations for Pramono and Rano to address Jakarta’s pressing challenges. Enggartiasto expressed hope that the duo would bring significant progress to the capital. “We place great trust in them to bring positive changes to Jakarta, which remains a symbol of Indonesia’s development,” he said.

As the plenary session concluded, Pramono vowed to honor his campaign promises and thanked the people of Jakarta for their support. “We are committed to fulfilling the trust placed in us and making Jakarta a better city for all,” he said.

