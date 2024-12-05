Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Jakarta. Pramono Anung has won the Jakarta gubernatorial election by above 50 percent, eliminating the prospect of a runoff, according to the provisional tallies from all districts on Thursday.

Pramono, who was nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), got 2.18 million votes -- a surplus of 2,925 votes from the 50 percent mark to secure an outright win. The former cabinet secretary won the election by 50.07 percent of the vote.

His closest rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, garnered 1.71 million votes while independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun was last with just 459,230 votes.

The tallies will be brought to the Jakarta General Election Commission for certification before the official result is announced later this month.

Advertisement

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: