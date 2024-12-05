Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Heru Andriyanto
December 5, 2024 | 3:46 pm
SHARE
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, speaks as his running mate Rano Karno looks on during a debate at the Jakarta International Expo, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, speaks as his running mate Rano Karno looks on during a debate at the Jakarta International Expo, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Pramono Anung has won the Jakarta gubernatorial election by above 50 percent, eliminating the prospect of a runoff, according to the provisional tallies from all districts on Thursday.

Pramono, who was nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), got 2.18 million votes -- a surplus of 2,925 votes from the 50 percent mark to secure an outright win. The former cabinet secretary won the election by 50.07 percent of the vote.

His closest rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, garnered 1.71 million votes while independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun was last with just 459,230 votes.

The tallies will be brought to the Jakarta General Election Commission for certification before the official result is announced later this month.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Elections #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
News 2 hours ago

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

 Pramono got 2.18 million votes -- a surplus of 2,925 votes from the 50 percent mark to secure an outright win.
ASEAN Ministers to Gather in Thailand for Myanmar Talks
News 3 hours ago

ASEAN Ministers to Gather in Thailand for Myanmar Talks

 ASEAN to this day has yet to move the needle on the Myanmar crisis.
House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders
News 5 hours ago

House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders

 Johanis Tanak was the only appointed commissioner to skip the House plenary session at the legislature building.
Indonesia Targets End to Diesel Imports by 2026
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Targets End to Diesel Imports by 2026

 According to data, Indonesia imported nearly 27 million kiloliters of oil fuel in 2023, including 5.1 million kiloliters of diesel.
ADB Greenlights $500 Million Loan for Indonesia’s Financial Inclusion
Business 8 hours ago

ADB Greenlights $500 Million Loan for Indonesia’s Financial Inclusion

 ADB's $500 million loan will focus on expanding MSMEs' access to financial services.
News Index

Most Popular

Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
1
Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
Indonesia Announces Construction of Basilica in New Capital Nusantara
4
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
5
South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing "Anti-State" Threats
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED