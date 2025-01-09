Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri

Anis Firmansah
January 9, 2025 | 11:04 pm
SHARE
Hanindhito Himawan Pramana, center, poses for a photo after his confirmation as Kediri regent-elect in Kediri, East Java, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Anis Firmansah)
Hanindhito Himawan Pramana, center, poses for a photo after his confirmation as Kediri regent-elect in Kediri, East Java, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Anis Firmansah)

Kediri. Hanindhito Himawan Pramana was reelected as the regent of Kediri, East Java, on Thursday, just hours after his father, Pramono Anung, was confirmed as the winner of the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Hanindhito secured 56.53 percent of the vote in the local election, defeating his sole rival, Deny Widyanarko, to win a second term.

“This victory belongs to all the people of Kediri. We are committed to elevating this regency to new heights,” Hanindhito said in his acceptance speech.

Like his father, Hanindhito pledged to reconcile with his election rival and focus on uniting the community after the election.

“Let’s focus on the tasks ahead. I encourage all Kediri residents to move past the differences that surfaced during the November election,” he said.

Both Pramono and Hanindhito are prominent members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Pramono, who has served as a member of the House of Representatives and as cabinet secretary during President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo’s two terms, has maintained a low public profile, keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.

The recent gubernatorial election marked Pramono’s first foray into running for an elected office outside of parliament.

As tensions grew between Jokowi and PDI-P following the February 2024 presidential election -- which ultimately led to Jokowi’s dismissal from the party -- Pramono emerged as a figure capable of bridging the divide. His ability to gain acceptance from both Jokowi’s supporters and PDI-P loyalists highlights his political acumen and adaptability.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility

 The facility will reduce the load at Bantargebang by 30 percent while generating 875 tons of RDF products daily.
Army Airstrike on Myanmar Village Kills At Least 40 People, Reports Say
News 2 hours ago

Army Airstrike on Myanmar Village Kills At Least 40 People, Reports Say

 The attack occurred Wednesday in Kyauk Ni Maw village on Ramree island, an area controlled by the ethnic Arakan Army.
Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri
News 2 hours ago

Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri

 Pramono Anung has maintained a low public profile, keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.
Donald Trump, 'America First' Candidate, Has New Preoccupation: Imperialism
News 4 hours ago

Donald Trump, 'America First' Candidate, Has New Preoccupation: Imperialism

 “If I'm Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, this is music to my ears," said John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser-turned-critic.
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team
News 4 hours ago

Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team

 Earlier in the day, Pramono was officially declared the winner of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, securing 50.07 percent of the vote.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Government Drafts New Energy Subsidy Scheme
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED