Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri

Kediri. Hanindhito Himawan Pramana was reelected as the regent of Kediri, East Java, on Thursday, just hours after his father, Pramono Anung, was confirmed as the winner of the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Hanindhito secured 56.53 percent of the vote in the local election, defeating his sole rival, Deny Widyanarko, to win a second term.

“This victory belongs to all the people of Kediri. We are committed to elevating this regency to new heights,” Hanindhito said in his acceptance speech.

Like his father, Hanindhito pledged to reconcile with his election rival and focus on uniting the community after the election.

“Let’s focus on the tasks ahead. I encourage all Kediri residents to move past the differences that surfaced during the November election,” he said.

Both Pramono and Hanindhito are prominent members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Pramono, who has served as a member of the House of Representatives and as cabinet secretary during President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo’s two terms, has maintained a low public profile, keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.

The recent gubernatorial election marked Pramono’s first foray into running for an elected office outside of parliament.

As tensions grew between Jokowi and PDI-P following the February 2024 presidential election -- which ultimately led to Jokowi’s dismissal from the party -- Pramono emerged as a figure capable of bridging the divide. His ability to gain acceptance from both Jokowi’s supporters and PDI-P loyalists highlights his political acumen and adaptability.

