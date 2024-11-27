Pramono Anung's Team Confident of Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Jakarta. The Pramono Anung-Rano Karno (Mas Pram-Bang Doel) campaign team is confident in winning the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election following favorable exit poll results.

“Hopefully, the exit poll results indicating a win for Mas Pram and Bang Doel will indeed materialize. We pray for this outcome,” Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, the team's daily chairman said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Prasetyo extended his gratitude to Jakarta residents for their support and noted the high voter turnout at polling stations.

According to La Ode Basir, the campaign’s spokesperson, Mas Pram and Bang Doel are projected to secure 53 percent to 55 percent of the vote.

He also revealed that the campaign had already received congratulatory messages, even from some on the opposing side. La Ode suggested that these results could lead to a decisive win in a single round.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and fairness, La Ode called for integrity in the vote-counting process to ensure every ballot is accounted for honestly. He reiterated the candidates' commitment to inclusivity and development for all Jakarta residents, regardless of political affiliation.

“Mas Pram and Bang Doel have promised to build Jakarta while prioritizing the interests of all its residents. This is a victory for all Jakartans, and there will be no distinction between supporters and non-supporters,” he concluded.

