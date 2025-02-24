Pramono Earns Praise for First 100 Days as Jakarta Governor, but Gaps Remain

Mita Amalia Hapsari
June 2, 2025 | 8:52 am
FILE - Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung and his vice governor-elect Rano Karno visit the Bandeng Rawa Belong Festival in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Ardha)
FILE - Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung and his vice governor-elect Rano Karno visit the Bandeng Rawa Belong Festival in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Ardha)

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has been praised for his impactful and progressive policies during his first 100 days in office, though some areas still require improvement, a city councilor said on Sunday.

Kevin Wu, a member of the Jakarta Legislative Council from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), commended Governor Pramono and his deputy, Rano Karno, for implementing several initiatives that have delivered immediate benefits to the public.

“PSI appreciates these early achievements, especially the policy of providing free public transportation for selected groups. It’s a concrete step that deserves recognition,” Kevin said.

However, he also noted shortcomings in the implementation of other programs, such as the city's job fair initiative, which aims to provide employment opportunities for Jakarta residents.

“According to a survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia, many residents are still unaware of the job fair program. This suggests that the promotion and execution of the program have not been optimal,” he explained.

Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri

Kevin also criticized the administration for scaling back its initial promise to install CCTV cameras in every neighborhood unit (rukun tetangga, or RT). The plan was later revised to focus only on public facilities.

“Community-based security systems using modern technology are crucial and have been eagerly anticipated by residents,” he added.

He urged the Jakarta provincial government to enhance internal evaluations and engage more actively with the public and stakeholders.

“The goal is to ensure that government programs are truly well-targeted and have real impact. PSI will continue to support pro-people policies while remaining consistent in holding the administration accountable when programs fall short of public expectations,” Kevin concluded.

