Pramono Maintains Respect for Jokowi Despite Lack of Support for Election Bid

Jakarta. Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung said on Tuesday that he continues to hold the utmost respect for former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, despite the latter’s decision not to support his candidacy. Pramono served as Jokowi’s cabinet secretary for a decade.

Jokowi officially endorsed Pramono’s rival, Ridwan Kamil, during a meeting on Monday evening. However, Pramono said that he was not troubled by the development.

"For me, this is what democracy is all about. Everyone has the right to choose whoever they prefer," Pramono said when asked about his reaction to Jokowi’s meeting with Ridwan.

"I am grateful to Mr. Jokowi for entrusting me with the cabinet secretary role during his two presidential terms, and I continue to wish him good health," he added.

Advertisement

Pramono was nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in August, just before the registration deadline. Prior to accepting the nomination, he sought the president’s permission and later resigned from his cabinet position two months before the gubernatorial campaign began.

His candidacy emerged amidst an ongoing rift between Jokowi and PDI-P, a dispute that intensified during the lead-up to the February presidential election. Jokowi declined to endorse PDI-P’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, and instead gave implicit support to Prabowo Subianto, who chose Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice presidential running mate.

Prabowo went on to win the presidency, officially succeeding Jokowi on November 20. Notably, PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri did not attend Prabowo’s inauguration at the legislature building.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: