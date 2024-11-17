Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric

Jakarta. Pramono Anung vowed on Sunday to focus on tangible solutions to Jakarta’s problems rather than engaging in rhetoric or making empty promises if elected governor on November 27.

Speaking at the third and final debate at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Pramono said he and his running mate, Rano Karno, view the governorship as a chance to improve public services, not as a path to power.

"My running mate, Brother Dul, and I are not here to act as your superiors. We will work as public servants for the people of Jakarta," Pramono said, using Rano’s popular nickname. "We promise to serve with sincerity, avoiding political stunts or hollow promises. Our goal is to work tirelessly to make Jakarta a better place."

Pramono outlined several initiatives he would implement if elected, including keeping city parks open 24 hours, equipped with security cameras for public safety.

"I will allow small traders to set up kiosks in these parks as long as they follow regulations and maintain public order," he said.

One of Pramono's key priorities is expanding access to clean water, noting that currently, only 44 percent of Jakarta's residents have reliable access.

Pramono is up against strong competition from former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, who was initially the frontrunner in the race. However, recent polls suggest that Pramono has overtaken Ridwan in popularity, with just 10 days left until the election.

Ridwan Kamil is running alongside former Agriculture Minister Suswono, who remains relatively unknown among younger voters due to his retirement from public service over a decade ago.

The third candidate in the race is Dharma Pongrekun, an independent contender who is running without the backing of any political party.

