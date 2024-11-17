Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric

Thomas Rizal
November 17, 2024 | 8:48 pm
SHARE
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, and his running mate Rano Karno greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, and his running mate Rano Karno greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Pramono Anung vowed on Sunday to focus on tangible solutions to Jakarta’s problems rather than engaging in rhetoric or making empty promises if elected governor on November 27.

Speaking at the third and final debate at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Pramono said he and his running mate, Rano Karno, view the governorship as a chance to improve public services, not as a path to power.

"My running mate, Brother Dul, and I are not here to act as your superiors. We will work as public servants for the people of Jakarta," Pramono said, using Rano’s popular nickname. "We promise to serve with sincerity, avoiding political stunts or hollow promises. Our goal is to work tirelessly to make Jakarta a better place."

Pramono outlined several initiatives he would implement if elected, including keeping city parks open 24 hours, equipped with security cameras for public safety.

Advertisement

"I will allow small traders to set up kiosks in these parks as long as they follow regulations and maintain public order," he said.

One of Pramono's key priorities is expanding access to clean water, noting that currently, only 44 percent of Jakarta's residents have reliable access.

Pramono is up against strong competition from former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, who was initially the frontrunner in the race. However, recent polls suggest that Pramono has overtaken Ridwan in popularity, with just 10 days left until the election.

Ridwan Kamil is running alongside former Agriculture Minister Suswono, who remains relatively unknown among younger voters due to his retirement from public service over a decade ago.

The third candidate in the race is Dharma Pongrekun, an independent contender who is running without the backing of any political party.

Tags:
#Politics #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric
News 2 hours ago

Pramono Pledges to Serve Jakarta Residents with Action, Not Empty Rhetoric

 His key priority is expanding access to clean water, noting that currently, only 44 percent of Jakarta's residents have reliable access.
VAT Hike Will Hamper Exports, Increase Unemployment: Indef
Business 4 hours ago

VAT Hike Will Hamper Exports, Increase Unemployment: Indef

 The VAT hike would trigger a series of adverse effects, including rising living costs, inflation, and weakened purchasing power.
Latest Typhoon Lashes Philippines, Causing Tidal Surges Displacing Massive Numbers of People
News 10 hours ago

Latest Typhoon Lashes Philippines, Causing Tidal Surges Displacing Massive Numbers of People

 Typhoon Man-yi is the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.
Jokowi Backs Central Java Gubernatorial Candidate Ahmad Luthfi
News 11 hours ago

Jokowi Backs Central Java Gubernatorial Candidate Ahmad Luthfi

 Ahmad Luthfi is facing tough competition from Andika Perkasa, former Armed Forces Commander during Jokowi's presidency.
Banyuwangi Police Raid Illegal Dog Farm with Supplies from Bali
News 12 hours ago

Banyuwangi Police Raid Illegal Dog Farm with Supplies from Bali

 During the raid, police found at least 64 dogs, allegedly taken from Bali's Kintamani area, held at the shelter.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
1
Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
2
‘We Lost, No Excuse’: Coach Shin Tae-yong on Indonesia vs Japan
3
Linkin Park "Crawling" Back to Jakarta in 2025 with New Lineup
4
Indonesia vs Japan World Cup Qualifier Lineups Announced, Diks Set for Debut
5
Garuda Appoints Lion Air CEO Wamildan Panjaitan as New President Director
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED