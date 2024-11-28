Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
November 28, 2024 | 10:53 am
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, and his running mate Rano Karno greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, left, and his running mate Rano Karno greet the audience from the debate stage at Sultan Hotel in Jakarta, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Pramono Anung-Rano Karno (Pramono-Rano) gubernatorial ticket has declared victory in the 2024 Jakarta Gubernatorial Election, based on their internal real count results.

Aria Bima, Secretary of the Pramono-Rano Campaign Team, announced the declaration on Wednesday evening at the PDI-P Jakarta Regional Office. "Based on our factual recapitulation, we are declaring Mas Pram and Bang Doel as winners in a single round," Aria told reporters.

According to the campaign’s internal data, votes were tallied from all 14,835 polling stations across Jakarta, confirming that Pramono-Rano had secured 50 percent plus one vote, surpassing the threshold to avoid a runoff election.

"Out of nearly 99.6 percent of the data collected from all TPS [polling stations], Pramono-Rano received 2,163,111 votes or 50.09 percent of the total valid ballots," Aria said.

The internal results align closely with the official real count by the General Elections Commission (KPU), which has so far reported 99.92 percent of the total votes. According to the KPU’s count, Pramono-Rano garnered 2,181,636 votes (50.07 percent), followed by Ridwan Kamil-Suswono with 1,717,037 votes (39.4 percent), and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana with 458,839 votes (10.53 percent).

Aria said that the 3,000-vote surplus was enough to secure a victory without the need for a second round.

#Elections
