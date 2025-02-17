Pramono-Rano Unfazed by $2 Million Budget Cut in Jakarta Gov’t

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
February 17, 2025 | 6:22 am
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung and his vice governor-elect Rano Karno visit the Bandeng Rawa Belong Festival in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Ardha)
Jakarta. Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung will have to cut Rp 38 billion or $ 2.3 million out of their regional budget following President Prabowo Subianto’s efficiency measures. His running mate, Rano Karno, however, said that this was nothing to worry about.

Prabowo has ordered his government to cut spending by Rp 307 trillion for the current fiscal year. These austerity measures also affect Indonesia’s sub-national governments. The Pramono-Rano pair, who will soon govern Indonesia’s most modern city Jakarta, remains unfazed by the cost efficiency measures.

“We can stand on our own two feet in terms of regional spending,” Rano told reporters after his mandatory health check in Jakarta over the weekend.

“The cost efficiency measures will not affect Pramono-Rano's promised programs in our campaigns. Our transition team reported that the Jakarta provincial government could cut spending by no more than Rp 38 billion,” Rano said.

To this end, his government would save spending alloted for business trips, meeting snacks, and events in hotels. However, Rano said he was aware that such spending items also played a role in the economy, including the hotel industry. He told reporters that his government would carefully cut the spending so it would not hurt hotel occupancy and the overall economy.

“It does not mean we will entirely slash the budget to zero. We have to consider the effects [of the budget cuts] on the economy,” Rano told the press. 

Amid the efficiency measures, the Pramono-Rano government would focus on dealing with Jakarta’s tidal floods in their first 100 days in office. 

The pair will take their oath of office this Thursday. All elected regional leaders have to undertake a medical check-up before their inauguration ceremony.

