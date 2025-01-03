Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System

Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
January 3, 2025 | 8:54 pm
SHARE
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (left) presents a souvenir to Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno during a meeting with B-Universe editorial team at the Ministry
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (left) presents a souvenir to Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno during a meeting with B-Universe editorial team at the Ministry

Jakarta. Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno met with representatives from B-Universe at his office in Jakarta on Friday to discuss education and human resource development (HRD).

During the meeting, Pratikno and B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita exchanged insights on the role of educational institutions in shaping HRD, with Pratikno stressing the importance of relevant, quality education in developing a skilled workforce for Indonesia’s future.

The meeting was attended by Executive Chairman Lukita, BTV Editor-in-Chief Zaki Amrullah, Beritasatu.com Editor-in-Chief Syukri Rahmatullah, and other B-Universe staff members.

Pratikno and Lukita, longtime colleagues, focused their discussion on the significance of education in HRD. Pratikno noted Lukita's commitment to the issue, citing his background as an alumnus of the Institute of Teacher Training and Education (IKIP).

“I met with my old friend, Pak Enggar. We talked about many things, especially education. I know he cares deeply about this issue because he is an IKIP alumnus,” Pratikno said.

Pratikno emphasized that educational institutions are essential partners in HRD and play a vital role in shaping the country’s workforce.

“In the Human Development and Cultural Affairs Ministry, educational institutions are key partners in HRD development,” he explained.

Having grown up in a family of educators, Pratikno shared his personal connection to the field. His mother was a primary school teacher in a remote area near the forest in Bojonegoro, while his father also taught at a primary school before becoming a village head. Pratikno himself pursued a career in education, first as a lecturer and later as a university rector.

“Education has been a significant part of my life. My mother was a primary school teacher in a remote village near the teak forest, and my father was also a teacher before becoming a village head. I pursued education through to university, became a lecturer, and later a rector,” Pratikno said.

His deep connection to education has made him particularly comfortable addressing issues related to education and culture at the Ministry of Human Development and Cultural Affairs.

“This has been my world since I was a child. Here, we discuss broader human and cultural development, encompassing not just education but also health,” he explained.

Pratikno also emphasized that education should not only focus on quality but also its relevance and contribution to society.

“After culture, we must also address our national identity. All of this is essential for creating outstanding individuals,” he concluded.

Both parties hope that this meeting will strengthen collaboration between the government and various stakeholders in improving the quality of education and human resource development in Indonesia.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System
News 1 hours ago

Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System

 Minister Pratikno meets with B-Universe representatives to discuss the importance of educational institutions.
Nahdlatul Ulama Forms New Company to Manage 25,000 Hectares Mining Concessions
Business 1 hours ago

Nahdlatul Ulama Forms New Company to Manage 25,000 Hectares Mining Concessions

 PBNU, Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, has launched Berkah Usaha Muamalah Nusantara (BUMN) to manage mining concessions.
Indonesia's Oil Production Reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, Minister Says
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Oil Production Reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, Minister Says

 Indonesia's oil production reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, up from 580,000 BOPD in August
Military Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tangerang-Merak Toll Road
News 3 hours ago

Military Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tangerang-Merak Toll Road

 TNI arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a rest area along the Tangerang-Merak toll road that killed one Aceh resident.
Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1
News 3 hours ago

Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1

 A lawmaker criticized the government's proposed 2025 Hajj cost, saying the minimal reduction of only $1 falls short of public expectations.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED