Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System

Jakarta. Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno met with representatives from B-Universe at his office in Jakarta on Friday to discuss education and human resource development (HRD).

During the meeting, Pratikno and B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita exchanged insights on the role of educational institutions in shaping HRD, with Pratikno stressing the importance of relevant, quality education in developing a skilled workforce for Indonesia’s future.

The meeting was attended by Executive Chairman Lukita, BTV Editor-in-Chief Zaki Amrullah, Beritasatu.com Editor-in-Chief Syukri Rahmatullah, and other B-Universe staff members.

Pratikno and Lukita, longtime colleagues, focused their discussion on the significance of education in HRD. Pratikno noted Lukita's commitment to the issue, citing his background as an alumnus of the Institute of Teacher Training and Education (IKIP).

“I met with my old friend, Pak Enggar. We talked about many things, especially education. I know he cares deeply about this issue because he is an IKIP alumnus,” Pratikno said.

Pratikno emphasized that educational institutions are essential partners in HRD and play a vital role in shaping the country’s workforce.

“In the Human Development and Cultural Affairs Ministry, educational institutions are key partners in HRD development,” he explained.

Having grown up in a family of educators, Pratikno shared his personal connection to the field. His mother was a primary school teacher in a remote area near the forest in Bojonegoro, while his father also taught at a primary school before becoming a village head. Pratikno himself pursued a career in education, first as a lecturer and later as a university rector.

“Education has been a significant part of my life. My mother was a primary school teacher in a remote village near the teak forest, and my father was also a teacher before becoming a village head. I pursued education through to university, became a lecturer, and later a rector,” Pratikno said.

His deep connection to education has made him particularly comfortable addressing issues related to education and culture at the Ministry of Human Development and Cultural Affairs.

“This has been my world since I was a child. Here, we discuss broader human and cultural development, encompassing not just education but also health,” he explained.

Pratikno also emphasized that education should not only focus on quality but also its relevance and contribution to society.

“After culture, we must also address our national identity. All of this is essential for creating outstanding individuals,” he concluded.

Both parties hope that this meeting will strengthen collaboration between the government and various stakeholders in improving the quality of education and human resource development in Indonesia.

