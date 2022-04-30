President Jokowi Talks with Putin, Zelensky 

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers opening remarks during the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Chiefs in Jakarta, February 17, 2022. (Videography)

Bogor. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Friday he has appealed to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to put an end to the ongoing war and invited both to the upcoming G20 summit during separate phone calls earlier this week.

Jokowi said he talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday before calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a day later.

"I reiterated that peace settlement is paramount and Indonesia is ready to contribute to the efforts to make it happen,” Jokowi said in a video conference from his official residence in Bogor, West Java.

Indonesia holds the current presidency of the G20 and is facing a serious test after western countries threatened to skip the summit in November should Putin attend.

Jokowi said he has invited Putin who immediately confirmed to attend.

“During the conversation, President Putin expressed gratitude for the G20 summit invitation and confirmed that he will attend," Jokowi said.

Ukraine is not a G20 member but Jokowi said he also invited Zelensky to the summit during Wednesday’s phone call in his attempt to mediate peace talks between the warring nations and to keep G20 united.

"I need to underline that Indonesia intends to unite the G20 and to prevent divisions," he said.

Jokowi didn’t say if Zelensky accepted the invitation.

He added that his government offered humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"I made it clear that the Indonesian Constitution and foreign policies ban arms assistance to other nations. However, I told [Zelensky] that Indonesia is prepared to provide humanitarian assistance," Jokowi said.

The president revealed that during the past month he has talked with other world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.