President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister

Roy Adriansyah, Heru Andriyanto
November 20, 2024 | 9:55 pm
SHARE
FILE - Death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine national, shows her handicraft work at Wirogunan Penitentiary in Yogyakarta, Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (Antara Photo)
FILE - Death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine national, shows her handicraft work at Wirogunan Penitentiary in Yogyakarta, Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Philippine citizen Mary Jane Veloso, who narrowly escaped execution in 2015, may have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment once transferred to her home country, according to Indonesia's top legal affairs minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 for smuggling 2.6 kilograms of heroin into Indonesia and sentenced to death under the country’s tough antidrug laws. Her execution was dramatically halted just hours before she was to face the firing squad, following an appeal from the Philippine government and the surrender of a recruiter whom Veloso accused of planting drugs in her luggage.

Yusril, the Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Correctional Affairs, said on Wednesday that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could commute Veloso’s sentence to life imprisonment, as the Philippines has abolished the death penalty.

“The Philippine president has the authority to pardon her and reduce her sentence to life imprisonment once she is transferred, given their justice system no longer enforces capital punishment,” Yusril told reporters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

The planned “transfer of prisoner” was confirmed earlier in the day by President Marcos, and Yusril suggested the transfer could happen as early as next month.

“Everything was discussed internally among relevant ministries under my coordination, and we also reported the matter to President Prabowo, who approved the transfer,” Yusril said.

He emphasized that the transfer does not absolve Veloso of her crime, as Indonesia requires the receiving country to acknowledge and respect the binding court ruling. Veloso will continue serving her sentence in the Philippines.

“President Marcos didn’t mention acquittal. He simply said, ‘bring her back to the Philippines,’” Yusril explained.

Yusril added that Philippine officials, including Justice Minister Jesus Crispin Remulla and Ambassador Gina Jamoralin, have actively lobbied for Veloso’s transfer in recent weeks.

A Precedent-Setting Case
If completed, Veloso’s transfer would set a precedent, as she would be the first foreign death row inmate to be repatriated from Indonesia. All costs associated with the transfer will be borne by the Philippine government.

The minister also reiterated Indonesia’s firm stance on drug offenses, noting that previous presidents, including Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, have consistently rejected clemency requests from drug convicts. He indicated that President Prabowo Subianto is likely to maintain this “no mercy” policy.

“Our presidents have long refused pardon requests from drug convicts,” Yusril said.

The 2015 Execution and Last-Minute Reprieve
Veloso was among nine inmates -- seven foreigners and two Indonesians -- scheduled for execution on April 29, 2015, at Nusakambangan prison island in Central Java. While the executions of the other eight were carried out, Veloso received a last-minute reprieve after a plea from Manila and new developments in her case.

A coffin and a cross had already been prepared for Veloso, but her life was spared following the surrender of the employment recruiter, Maria Kristine Sergio, accused of planting drugs in her luggage.

The Indonesian Attorney General's Office decided to stay the execution to allow her to testify against Sergio.

President Marcos described Veloso as “a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life.”

“While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” Marcos said on Wednesday.

Tags:
#Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

US Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Cease-Fire in Gaza Because There's No Link to Hostage Release
News 5 hours ago

US Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Cease-Fire in Gaza Because There's No Link to Hostage Release

 The UN Security Council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members of the 15-member council.
President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister
News 6 hours ago

President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister

 Her execution was dramatically halted just hours before she was to face the firing squad in 2015.
Gov’t Can Postpone VAT Hike without Amending Law
Business 7 hours ago

Gov’t Can Postpone VAT Hike without Amending Law

 The law allows the government to adjust VAT rates within a range of 5 percent to 15 percent.
Benny Mamoto Blames Lack of Professionalism for KPK’s Recent Court Losses
News 9 hours ago

Benny Mamoto Blames Lack of Professionalism for KPK’s Recent Court Losses

 The KPK’s most recent setback occurred when a Jakarta court cleared former South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor of corruption charges.
Western Embassies in Kyiv Shut Due to Russian Air Attack Threat after Biden Policy Shift
News 10 hours ago

Western Embassies in Kyiv Shut Due to Russian Air Attack Threat after Biden Policy Shift

 The Italian and Greek embassies also shut to the public for the day, but the UK government said that its embassy remained open.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
3
Sriwijaya Air Founder Hendry Lie Arrested by Prosecutors
4
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
5
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED