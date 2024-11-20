President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister

Jakarta. Philippine citizen Mary Jane Veloso, who narrowly escaped execution in 2015, may have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment once transferred to her home country, according to Indonesia's top legal affairs minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 for smuggling 2.6 kilograms of heroin into Indonesia and sentenced to death under the country’s tough antidrug laws. Her execution was dramatically halted just hours before she was to face the firing squad, following an appeal from the Philippine government and the surrender of a recruiter whom Veloso accused of planting drugs in her luggage.

Yusril, the Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Correctional Affairs, said on Wednesday that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could commute Veloso’s sentence to life imprisonment, as the Philippines has abolished the death penalty.

“The Philippine president has the authority to pardon her and reduce her sentence to life imprisonment once she is transferred, given their justice system no longer enforces capital punishment,” Yusril told reporters in Jakarta.

The planned “transfer of prisoner” was confirmed earlier in the day by President Marcos, and Yusril suggested the transfer could happen as early as next month.

“Everything was discussed internally among relevant ministries under my coordination, and we also reported the matter to President Prabowo, who approved the transfer,” Yusril said.

He emphasized that the transfer does not absolve Veloso of her crime, as Indonesia requires the receiving country to acknowledge and respect the binding court ruling. Veloso will continue serving her sentence in the Philippines.

“President Marcos didn’t mention acquittal. He simply said, ‘bring her back to the Philippines,’” Yusril explained.

Yusril added that Philippine officials, including Justice Minister Jesus Crispin Remulla and Ambassador Gina Jamoralin, have actively lobbied for Veloso’s transfer in recent weeks.

A Precedent-Setting Case

If completed, Veloso’s transfer would set a precedent, as she would be the first foreign death row inmate to be repatriated from Indonesia. All costs associated with the transfer will be borne by the Philippine government.

The minister also reiterated Indonesia’s firm stance on drug offenses, noting that previous presidents, including Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, have consistently rejected clemency requests from drug convicts. He indicated that President Prabowo Subianto is likely to maintain this “no mercy” policy.

“Our presidents have long refused pardon requests from drug convicts,” Yusril said.

The 2015 Execution and Last-Minute Reprieve

Veloso was among nine inmates -- seven foreigners and two Indonesians -- scheduled for execution on April 29, 2015, at Nusakambangan prison island in Central Java. While the executions of the other eight were carried out, Veloso received a last-minute reprieve after a plea from Manila and new developments in her case.

A coffin and a cross had already been prepared for Veloso, but her life was spared following the surrender of the employment recruiter, Maria Kristine Sergio, accused of planting drugs in her luggage.

The Indonesian Attorney General's Office decided to stay the execution to allow her to testify against Sergio.

President Marcos described Veloso as “a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life.”

“While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” Marcos said on Wednesday.

